Job: Cornwall Marine Academy Project Officer

Cornwall Marine Academy Project Officer

Cornwall Marine Network

Cornwall Marine Academy supports young people to understand the career opportunities available in the local marine sector, and supports them with training and vocational work experiences to increase their prospects of gaining jobs, including apprenticeships.

We have an exciting opportunity to join our team as Cornwall Marine Academy Project Officer. As post holder, you will be responsible for assisting the delivery of Cornwall Marine Academy projects across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly which develop and deliver projects that create clear progression paths for Young People (aged 14-24 years) from education into employment with Marine employers. The post holder will also be responsible for supporting the recruitment of apprentices for the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency.

The Cornwall Marine Academy and the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency are both wholly owned subsidiary companies of Cornwall Marine Network.

Key responsibilities:

To assist the Cornwall Marine Academy Team Leader in the delivery of CMA funded projects; ensuring that all day-to-day operations of the service are efficient, timely and accurate. Specifically:

To provide support to the delivery success of the Cornwall Marine Academy, to the strategic and economic benefit of Cornwall Marine Network members.

Improve the employability skills of young people by encouraging them to participate in vocational work experience and programmes of study that improve their employment prospects.

To support raising awareness of local Marine careers to Young People (14 to 24 years) including developing the use and effectiveness of communications including social media and attendance at careers events.

To help increase the engagement of schools and teachers with the local Marine sector businesses.

To support the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency in its effective recruitment service of Apprentices; mainly focused on young people (16 to 24 years). Responsibility will include:

Supporting the CMN Skills Brokers to advertise and promote Apprenticeship vacancies, including shortlisting applications and conducting initial telephone interviews of selected applicants.

Updating a business on the progress of recruitment and arranging formal Apprenticeship interviews with the employers.

Providing unsuccessful candidates with feedback – including signposting to other training and/or young people focussed programmes.

Salary £17,500 to £20,500 pa, subject to experience.

37.5 hours per week, permanent contract

For a job description and application form please contact Clare Cocks clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net

Vacancy closing date: Tuesday 28th August 2018

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities and disability confident employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.