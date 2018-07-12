Job: Skills Broker Executive

Are you dynamic, customer focused and understand the benefits of workforce development to help a business grow and flourish? Then this role could be for you…

Cornwall Marine Network requires a proactive Skills Broker Executive to engage with our marine employer members and support them to identify the current and emerging skills needs of their staff team. The role will also provide key support to the delivery of Marine and Retail employer engagement and Apprenticeship creation for the Developing Skills for Business (DS4B) ESF Employer-led capacity building programme. This ESF funded programme, partnered with employers, aims to fill the future skill shortage gaps in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Key responsibilities will be:

To represent CMN at meetings businesses and at networking events, acting as an Ambassador for CMN and the DS4B programme in order to self-generate business leads and arrange company visits.

To proactively engage with individual SME businesses and undertake a systematic assessment of each company’s skills and training requirements, including promoting the benefits and return on investment of employing apprentices.

In a brokerage capacity, to liaise with accredited Training Providers to identify and implement bespoke skills and Apprenticeship training solutions to meet the needs of the company.

Provide employer referrals to CMN subsidiary company, the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency

To contribute significantly towards the outputs, outcomes and agreed targets as part of the DS4B Employer-Led project.

The role requires someone who is highly motivated with a passion for providing excellent customer service and is proficient at building and sustaining relationships with employers. Experience and knowledge of working with SMEs across the marine sector and/or with retail is desirable but not essential.

Salary: Competitive salary offered, subject to experience.

37.5 hours per week, permanent contract

For a job description and application form please contact Clare Cocks clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net

Vacancy closing date: Monday 6th August 2018

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities and disability confident employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.