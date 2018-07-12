Job: Curriculum Development Lead

Cornwall Marine Network requires an innovative Curriculum Development Lead to design and develop curriculum content, training materials and teaching aids for CMN’s training courses, including our apprenticeship programmes.

Key responsibilities will be to:

Support the transition to the new apprenticeship standards of current frameworks being delivered by CMN, along with developing material and resources for standards in occupational areas new to CMN. Current areas to be developed include: Business and Administration Customer Service Team Leading, and Leadership and Management ICT

Lead the development of accurate, high-quality documentation to be used by CMN’s tutors and assessors and ensure standardisation of all training materials and content.

Be responsible for supporting the Centre Manager with the delivery of CMN’s training provision, associated administration and quality procedures as Deputy Centre Manager.

Support the training team in the conversion to e-portfolio’s and the development of resources and material for a distance learning platform.

The Curriculum Development Lead will provide developmental support for CMN’s role in the Developing Skills for Business ESF Employer-led capacity building project.

Salary between £25,000 to £27,000 pa, subject to experience.

37.5 hours per week, permanent contract

For a job description and application form please contact Clare Cocks clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net

Vacancy closing date: Monday 6th August 2018

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities and disability confident employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.