Job: ATI Pop-Up Centre Coordinator

Job title: ATI Pop-Up Centre Coordinator – Acceleration Through Innovation Project

Job reference: A5952

Closing date: 14/05/2018

Salary: £24983 to £28936 pa – Grade 5

Contract Type: Full-time, Fixed-term

Description

The Acceleration Through Innovation Project (AtI) is a GBP 3 million programme supported by the European Regional Development Fund. Led by University of Plymouth, ATI raises awareness of innovation as a growth tool for business and provides intensive support to those who are ready to innovate.

Working in partnership with Cornwall Innovation, ATI seeks to the take the concept of the Cornwall Innovation Centres out to the wider business community via strategically placed Pop-Up Centres. Operating from nine different locations on a rotational basis, the Pop-Ups provide an opportunity for businesses to create links, gain support and engage valuable networks.

You will be responsible for supporting the AtI team through operationally managing the Centres and overseeing the events and activity that takes place there. Activities within the Pop-Ups will be focused on innovation and business growth and will contribute to the project outcomes and deliverables.

As the ATI Pop-Ups will operate out of temporary premises for up to 3 months at a time, this role will require the post holder to be flexible and adaptable.

This is a full-time position working 37 hours per week on a fixed-term basis until March 2020 due to funding. Please note this position will be based in Cornwall.

To apply for this post please visit https://www.plymouth.ac.uk/jobs. Please note CVs will not be accepted as a method of application.

For an informal discussion to find out more about the role then please contact Jo Hancock, ATI Senior Project Manager by telephone 01209 705168 / 07964 912093 (Mobile) or by email jo.hancock@plymouth.ac.uk

Interviews are expected to take place at the Pool Innovation Centre in Cornwall on Wednesday 23rd May 2018.

University of Plymouth is committed to an inclusive culture and respecting diversity, and welcomes applications from all sections of the community and is a Stonewall diversity champion.

The University holds a Bronze Athena SWAN Award which recognises commitment to advancing women’s careers in STEMM academia.

University of Plymouth has been recognised by Bloomberg as one of the 50 best UK employers for 2016.

Job Description