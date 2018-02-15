Job: Marketing and Communications Assistant

Fifteen Cornwall is looking for a marketing and communications assistant to join its team

The Marketing and Communications Assistant forms an integral part of the Marketing and Sales team. We’re a creative and busy team covering all marketing and sales activity for Fifteen and the Cornwall Food Foundation. We’re looking for a bright, enthusiastic individual who’s started working in marketing and is keen to expand their knowledge and experience.

Terms

Hours: 37.5 hours a week.

Salary: £18,500

To apply

Please forward the following to marketing@fifteencornwall.co.uk

Your CV (no more than 2 sides of A4)

A covering letter explaining your skills, knowledge and experience in relation to the person specification and why you would love to work with us.

Application closing date: Wednesday 28 February 2018

More details here: https://www.fifteencornwall.co.uk/marketing-communications-assistant/