Cornwall Airport Newquay (CAN) is one of the UK’s fastest growing Airports. Serving Cornwall and the wider south west, we are a gateway to some of the most popular destinations and an integral part of Cornwall’s economic development. 2017 was our busiest ever year recording 22% growth and handling over 450,000 passengers. During this exciting time for CAN we are delighted to be offering the opportunity for a Finance Manager to join our team.

As Finance Manager you will ensure delivery of an effective and efficient finance service which supports the business need and its shareholder interests. This includes a professional management accounting service, and responsibility for all aspects of financial strategy, reporting, budgeting and forecasting, company administration and supporting the commercial development of the business plan.

You will demonstrate an analytical approach to situations, diagnosing problems, to establish and evaluate alternative courses of action and produce practical solutions. With an understanding of developing a commercial approach within a highly regulated industry you will further develop and manage financial systems to improve business efficiency.

Whilst reporting to the Managing Director on a day to day basis functional reporting will be to the Group Finance Director, you will have the confidence to operate on your own and manage the department workload as well as your own. You will actively encourage, and support the development of yourself and others, and have the ability to empower others to achieve organisational goals. Our people are at the heart of our success and you’ll be joining a vibrant, fast paced and forward thinking environment.

The post holder is required to be a minimum of AAT/ACA qualified or equivalent accountancy body, with significant post qualifying experience.

Please ensure your application demonstrates your skills and knowledge to match the essential criteria stated on the Person Specification.

CV’s and a covering letter outlining your suitability for the role should be returned to Serena Rose, HR Advisor c/o St Mawgan House, Cornwall Airport Newquay, Carloggas, TR8 4RQ or by email to Serena.Rose@corservltd.co.uk

The closing date for applications is Thursday 1 March 2018 and interviews will be held on Monday 12 March 2018