Job: Event Hire Administrator

Job Details

Event Hire Administrator

£18,500 p.a.

Start – as soon possible

An opportunity to work for the Event Hire division of Abbotts, a well-established family company in the South West – wholesalers of equipment and sundries to the catering trade and hirers of equipment for events.

This key role provides the link between our customers’ requirements and our delivery of them to ensure an exceptional customer experience. The successful candidate will accurately receive and record customers and will be expected to develop existing customer relationships and nurture new ones, be calm and accurate under pressure and constantly strive for outstanding customer service before during and after orders are made.

Requirements :

Outgoing personality and able to create good working relationships, internally and externally

Exceptional Customer Service ethic on the phone and face to face.

Motivated Self-starter

Good organisational skills

Calm under pressure

Accuracy

Ability to work well within a team

To apply please send C/V with covering letter by 23rd February to :

Simon Sheldrake

Finance and Human Resources Manager

Abbotts (S.W.) Limited

Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate

Wilson Way

Redruth

TR15 3RQ

Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info