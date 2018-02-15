Job: Area Sales Manager

Job Details

Area Sales Manager, Devon and Somerset Area

£28,000 p.a. basic salary + Good Bonus Structure + Car Allowance

Start – as soon possible

An opportunity to work for Abbotts, a well-established family company in the South West – wholesalers of equipment and sundries to the catering trade and hirers of equipment for events.

This new role has been created due to our continued growth, particularly in Avon and Somerset, also provide some support to the existing successful Area Sales Manager in Devon. The successful candidate will be expected to acquire new long term relationships and develop some existing ones.

Requirements :

Demonstrable successful sales experience

Motivated Self-starter

Ability to promote a wide range of products

Good organisational skills

Outgoing personality and able to create good working relationships, internally and externally

Strong Customer Service ethic

Ability to work well within a team

Full Driving Licence and own car

To apply please send C/V with covering letter by 23rd February to :

Simon Sheldrake

Finance and Human Resources Manager

Abbotts (S.W.) Limited

Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate

Wilson Way

Redruth

TR15 3RQ

Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info