Job: Area Sales Manager

Job Details
Area Sales Manager, Devon and Somerset Area
£28,000 p.a. basic salary + Good Bonus Structure + Car Allowance
Start – as soon possible
An opportunity to work for Abbotts, a well-established family company in the South West – wholesalers of equipment and sundries to the catering trade and hirers of equipment for events.
This new role has been created due to our continued growth, particularly in Avon and Somerset, also provide some support to the existing successful Area Sales Manager in Devon. The successful candidate will be expected to acquire new long term relationships and develop some existing ones.
Requirements :
- Demonstrable successful sales experience
- Motivated Self-starter
- Ability to promote a wide range of products
- Good organisational skills
- Outgoing personality and able to create good working relationships, internally and externally
- Strong Customer Service ethic
- Ability to work well within a team
- Full Driving Licence and own car
To apply please send C/V with covering letter by 23rd February to :
Simon Sheldrake
Finance and Human Resources Manager
Abbotts (S.W.) Limited
Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate
Wilson Way
Redruth
TR15 3RQ
Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info