Job: Senior Property Manager

Job Title: Senior Property Manager





Personal Specification

We are seeking an experienced property management surveyor, with RICS’ qualification being preferred but not essential, with significant life and problem solving skills coupled with lots of common sense, an ability to think laterally and work autonomously but as part of a close knit team.

Role Summary

To be accountable for the delivery of all aspects of a high quality core property management service within your own portfolio of almost exclusively commercial property assets across the South West in accordance with the firm’s contractual obligations to its clients and good estate management practice.

To take a holistic and strategic overview of each client’s portfolio, adopting an integrated approach with colleagues within the firm to identify, exploit and deliver asset enhancing opportunities, enabling for the raising of additional non-core fees.

Responsible to: Head of Property Management

Key Responsibilities & Attributes

Manage your own property portfolios with a high degree of autonomy, but delivered within contractual and statutory requirements, efficiently and effectively to maximise returns for our clients and profitability for this firm.

To ensure that both the policies of Miller Commercial and practices of the RICS are consistently delivered to the required standards.

To have a thorough understanding of property management accounting concepts ensuring rent, service charge and other such invoices are issued to tenants in a timely manner; that income is collected on time with arrears minimised and reported to clients in an agreed manner.

To have complete IT literacy, with particular emphasis on the use and manipulation of Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, within which you should be able to produce, programme or modify spreadsheets. Our accounts and L&T database is run on TRAMPS, provided by Trace Solutions: previous use of this system would be an advantage.

Have thorough understanding of all types of commercial leases and property legislation and practice.

Liaise in a timely manner with clients and colleagues in the management of lease events such as rent reviews and lease renewals; instructing colleagues in our professional team on behalf of your clients to carry out these works, document and ensure lease and rental details are altered on our accounts system to reflect those changes.

Liaise closely with the accounts team and your client account manager in all financial aspects of your portfolio, including the preparation of service charges budgets within agreed time scales; treatment of arrears and financial reporting to your own clients.

Receive, check, authorise and code invoices related to expenditure within your portfolio.

Ensuring your portfolio complies fully with all aspects of Health & Safety and to keep full records recording those compliances.

Provide comprehensive financial and operational reports tailored to your clients on an agreed frequency in an agreed format.

Schedule, prepare and carry out property management inspections of all buildings within your portfolio on an agreed frequency in order to ensure tenant lease compliances; to recognise and diagnose any items of disrepair and commence remedial action in accordance with lease terms, where appropriate instructing contractors via our FMs.

In conjunction with the FM team plan and deliver planned cyclical property maintenance programmes as well as response repairs.

To receive enquires from tenants, clients, colleagues and other stakeholders concerning your portfolio and deal those enquiries and issues in a professional and timely manner.

Attend in-house training/CPD events as may be organised from time to time.

Work in conjunction with the Head of Department towards achieving personal and team targets in accordance with the company’s performance management system.

Assist with business development for both the department and firm by, for example, attending business networking functions which may include out of hours activities.

Any other activity that may reasonably be required by the Partners from time to time.

This Job Description is subject to review in consultation with the post holder

Please contact June Sheilds:

E js@miller-commercial.co.uk

T 01872 247003