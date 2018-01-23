Job: Marine Technology Events Coordinator

Cornwall Marine Network is recruiting for an experienced Events Coordinator from March 2018, initially funded until 30 May 2019 through the Marine-I project (part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund) and continuing subject to further funding secured.

The project is supporting marine technology businesses by combining existing research and development assets, infrastructure and expertise, and generating new innovation engagements between businesses and academia.

The post holder will be required to lead the development, promotion and delivery of an events programme for the project.

To request a full job description and salary information, please email clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net and to apply, please send a CV and covering letter to by 5pm on Wednesday 31st January 2018.

Job Description

Salary: Competitive Salary

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

This post is advertised as a permanent role, but is initially part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) until 30 May 2019

Background :

Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) is a private, employer-owned, not-for-profit company dedicated to supporting the Marine sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly via initiatives that improve profitability and encourage growth through quality and innovation. CMN has grown to become the largest employer-owned marine network in the UK.

CMN has successfully secured more than £23 million investment in the local marine sector and added more than £230 million of gross added value added to Cornwall’s economy since 2005, enabling members (and other SMEs through its subsidiary company, Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency) to create and fill more than 3,100 new jobs.

Our success has been achieved through the delivery of three key business support activities to our member businesses: Marketing and Networking support, Workforce Development and Innovation activities. CMN continuously seeks opportunities to add new and additional services that meet the needs and demand of member businesses and the wider marine sector.

In January 2017, a new project entitled “Marine-I” commenced, in partnership with five other key organisations. The project involves the creation of a Marine Technology Hub, delivering innovation within the marine technology smart specialisation theme. The Marine Technology Hub will provide a business-focused innovation ecosystem, which combines existing R&D assets, infrastructure and expertise, and generates new innovation engagements between businesses and the knowledge base.

CMN’s role in this project is to identify and undertake the initial engagement of marine technology companies in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, ensuring a high level of customer service is provided through the project and contribute to and coordination of joint marketing and communications activities including strategic project event management.

One year into project delivery, it has become apparent to partners that additional resource is needed to develop, co-ordinate and lead on the delivery of a programme of events to further engage businesses and support the project. Therefore this new fixed-term post has been created and will be jointly funded by the project budget and Cornwall Marine Network.

Key tasks will be to:

Lead on the development of an events programme for the project, in collaboration with the Marine–I Partners Develop project plans and check lists for individual events, liaison with and coordinating tasks across the partnership Support the development of project events through the planning and agreement of event logistics, seeking best value for money utilising formal procurement procedures where required (as defined by the CMN and project procurement policies) Plan and obtain authorisation of event budgets and expenditure within corporate delegation limits for agreement by CMN’s CEO and other partners, where relevant budgets are held. Marketing and promotion of the project brand and events, including through digital marketing and social media Coordinate and manage the invite and attendance lists Organise refreshments, equipment, information packs and name badges and confirm health and safety arrangements at venues, ensuring appropriate personnel are aware of procedures Attend and coordinate delivery by ensuing the smooth operation of activities during each event Ensure all EU and project publicity requirements are met on event marketing materials Participate in project level governance arrangements such as the project team meetings and report to CMN’s Marine-I Project Manager Contribute towards project monitoring and ongoing evaluation and continuous improvement of the project delivery and inform the formal project evaluation process Keep timesheets and collate relevant evidence to support project claims, contributing to project progress reports to provide to the lead partner

Key working relationships

Internal:

Strategic Development and New Projects Manager / Marine I Project Manager, CMN Chief Executive Officer, Marine Technology Business Engagement Executive, Marine Innovation Project Manager (brand).

External:

University of Exeter (lead Partner), Cornwall Development Company (marketing budget holder), Plymouth University, Cornwall College, ORE (Offshore Renewable Energy) Catapult, Marine Technology Businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Person Specification

Essential Criteria

At least 3 years’ experience of event coordination

At least 2 years’ experience of marketing to businesses

Project planning skills

Experience of working with multiple partners and clients

Excellent inter-personal skills with the ability to relate to people at different levels of an organisation

Exceptional customer service skills

Excellent organisational and administrative skills with the ability to self-motivate; in particular excellent time management skills

Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing

A high level of computer literacy, particularly in the use of mail merge, marketing e-mail packages, windows, word-processing and spreadsheets

Proven ability to deliver on targets

Flexible, adaptable, able to work on own initiative with can-do attitude

Own, reliable car/transport with full license to drive

Commitment to Equal Opportunities and environment efficiency practice

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of the marine, technology and local business sector

Relevant marketing qualification

Knowledge and experience in EU funded projects or public funding processes and record keeping requirements

Passion for things maritime and Cornwall

First-hand experience in ensuring a fast paced company continues to deliver excellent service to customers

Willingness to undertake Continuous Professional Development

Role as a Cornwall Marine Network Team Member

To represent the company at meetings, events and discussions with businesses and organisations across Cornwall (and if required the UK and Europe), acting as an Ambassador for the Cornwall Marine Network, whilst projecting the positive company ethos and business culture