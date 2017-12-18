Vacancy: iSightCornwall trustees

iSightCornwall Trustee vacancies

iSightCornwall is seeking forward-thinking, passionate individuals to join its volunteer Board of Trustees and help contribute to the strategic direction of the charity.

You will be using your skills and experience to guide the direction of the charity; providing oversight and governance, contributing to its strategic direction and acting as an ambassador for all aspects of work.

iSightCornwall is particularly interested to hear from people with a background and experience in one of the following areas: finance, marketing, PR, fundraising or mental health.

If you want to play a leading part in shaping the future of iSightCornwall and the people it supports, the charity would be delighted to hear from you.

For further information on how to apply for the role, please contact Katherine Bagshaw at kbagshaw@isightcornwall.org.uk or on 01872 261110.

Closing date: Wednesday 31 January 2018