Job: General Manager

An exciting opportunity has been created for an experienced and self-sufficient business manager in Newquay.

Hotel Sunnyside is Newquay’s leading group accommodation provider. With a lively, upbeat vibe, the 56 en-suite rooms offer basic, functional sleeping accommodation in a combination of hotel and hostel-style rooms. With its own bar and burger restaurant plus a separate beach business with a beach bar and activity centre (under linked control), the hotel aims to offer visitors to Newquay the complete package of bed, board, and adventure.

The owners are looking to appoint a General Manager to relieve them of the management of the business. After an extended handover period, the new GM will assume control of all areas of the business, with an immediate need to lead strategy, revenue, and marketing.

The successful applicant will ideally come from an independent hostel or budget-hotel background, although a strong CV with senior management experience remains key. You will be a hands-on manager who understands the workings and constraints of a small business. As a small, independent operation, you will need to juggle lots of balls, wear lots of hats, and be extremely resourceful when it comes to new projects and expenditure!

A love of outdoor pursuits and the sea would be an advantage to drive our adventure-based packages, beach business, and activity centre.

In return for your experience, skills, and passion, you will be rewarded with an inspiring place to work, exciting projects working with great people, and a business you can stamp your own personality on. This being in addition to an OTE package of £40,000+ per annum, with a £32,000 pa basic salary plus an uncapped profit share.

For further information, please email office@sunnyside.co.uk.