Job: Marketing Account Manager

Wolf Rook is looking for a Marketing Account Manager

The Marketing Account Manager is responsible for day-to-day management of client accounts and projects, working closely with the client, as well the in-house team at Wolf Rock, and out-house specialists and suppliers. As such the post-holder performs a critical role in ensuring all marketing output is achieved on-brand, on time and on budget, ultimately ensuring excellence, client success, the profitability of accounts, and the sustainability of Wolf Rock. The post-holder works closely with, and is responsible to the Account Director, who sets strategy, gives guidance, and has executive responsibility for the client account.

Key role responsibilities

Account management

Manage the day-to-day execution of marketing activities

Create marketing and project plans and maintain appropriate archives and records

Create, negotiate and manage campaigns, offers and affiliate programmes

Manage websites, including static and dynamic content, population,

and monitoring performance

Plan and manage budgets, cost control and invoicing

Maintain a good level of clients’ brand, product and industry knowledge

Manage collateral production including quotations, proofing and sign-offs following company protocols

Plan design/production studio workflow in partnership with colleagues

Business development

Develop client relationships and actively pursue opportunities to grow accounts

Management of office when Directors are not in attendance

Contribution to Wolf Rock business development and new business pitches

Other

Contribution to telephone and reception

Contribution to maintaining office tidiness and presentation

Other appropriate duties from time to time

To apply please send CV and covering letter to admin@wolfrockmarketing.co.uk