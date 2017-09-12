Job: Marketing Account Manager

Wolf Rook is looking for a Marketing Account Manager
The Marketing Account Manager is responsible for day-to-day management of client accounts and projects, working closely with the client, as well the in-house team at Wolf Rock, and out-house specialists and suppliers. As such the post-holder performs a critical role in ensuring all marketing output is achieved on-brand, on time and on budget, ultimately ensuring excellence, client success, the profitability of accounts, and the sustainability of Wolf Rock. The post-holder works closely with, and is responsible to the Account Director, who sets strategy, gives guidance, and has executive responsibility for the client account.
Key role responsibilities
Account management
- Manage the day-to-day execution of marketing activities
- Create marketing and project plans and maintain appropriate archives and records
- Create, negotiate and manage campaigns, offers and affiliate programmes
- Manage websites, including static and dynamic content, population,
and monitoring performance
- Plan and manage budgets, cost control and invoicing
- Maintain a good level of clients’ brand, product and industry knowledge
- Manage collateral production including quotations, proofing and sign-offs following company protocols
- Plan design/production studio workflow in partnership with colleagues
Business development
- Develop client relationships and actively pursue opportunities to grow accounts
- Management of office when Directors are not in attendance
- Contribution to Wolf Rock business development and new business pitches
Other
- Contribution to telephone and reception
- Contribution to maintaining office tidiness and presentation
- Other appropriate duties from time to time
To apply please send CV and covering letter to admin@wolfrockmarketing.co.uk