Job: Junior Developer/Technical SEO Exec

3WhiteHats is looking for a Junior Developer/Technical SEO Exec to join its growing team

We’re growing again and are looking for someone with development skills to join our team. The Junior Web Developer will have a dual-role at 3WhiteHats: helping manage the website of a well-known global brand, including updating pages, HTML and CSS; and secondly, the other half of your role will be to learning technical SEO from the best and working within one of our SEO teams to deliver optimisation projects..

This is a great opportunity to use your technical skills to work on a large multi-national website, whilst learning to be a kick-ass SEO working on some truly awesome client campaigns.

What you’ll do.

Help implement HTML/CSS code to update and maintain a global website

Quickly learn technical SEO/PPC techniques through in-house training

Support the SEO/PPC Consultants on client campaigns

Assist with monthly report generation

Contribute to varied search marketing campaigns

Embrace the role with a longer-term view of progression into an SEO position

Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required

Why work with us?

Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analytics analysts

Awesome global client base, with a host of well-known brands

Specialists in Search Engine Optimisation, Paid advertising and Google analytics

Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall

25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days

Competitive pay & a pension

An annual training budget for you to use on conferences, courses and qualifications

Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday & plenty of fun together

Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day

We’re offering between £16,000 and £20,000 p.a, negotiable depending upon your experience.

What we need from you?

We’re on the hunt for an Junior Developer, if you’re one already you’ll know what we need, however just to clarify the skills we need:

Be confident in development with HTML/CSS.

To have relevant agency or in-house experience in executing digital marketing

We’d love some JS experience, and this would give other career development opportunities within the business also

Able to understand and analyse data and not afraid of learning new technical skills

A whizz with Microsoft Office

Proactive and hard- working, with an eye for detail, and a sense of pride in your work

A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

Like what you see?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!

Closing date for applications: Friday 15th September