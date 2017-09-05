Job: HR Advisor

Sapience is looking for a HR Advisor

We are small, but perfectly formed team of HR experts who work from home in Cornwall to deliver exceptional service and support to a wide range of businesses across the South West. Our wish list is to find that exceptional, skilled HR professional who can bring pragmatic advice and solutions to our diverse client base, coupled with sound employment law knowledge.

You will develop & maintain client relationships to provide an advisory and support service on a variety of operational staff matters, employment and legal issues as required. Your workload will be interesting and varied and your days never the same.

Can you meet our requirements?

CIPD qualified, with notable broad, post qualification experience.

Up to date with current employment law and HR practices

Experienced in developing HR policies and procedures.

Significant business experience with a commercial mind set.

Proven experience of building sustainable customer relationships.

Demonstrable time management, organisation, administration, numeracy and analysis skills.

Outstanding written and verbal communications skills.

Excellent interpersonal & team skills.

Advanced communication, IT & telephone skills.

A passion for accuracy, detail & efficiency.

If, in addition to the above, you have experience of running recruitment campaigns, a supporting qualification in coaching, health and safety or training and development and a real understanding of the businesses and economy of Cornwall, it will be a match made in heaven!

Full time 40 hrs per week, working Monday to Friday £24,000 plus home office allowance. Please download the job description for further information.

If you think you are the one, please make an application by CV, with a covering statement saying why you would like to work with us and what you can bring. Applications to be received by 9am 18 September 2017.

Selection will be in 2 stages – an initial telephone interview which if you are successful, you will be invited to a face to face interview.