Jobs: .NET Developers

.NET Developers
About Headforwards:
We are an outsource software development company based in Cornwall, South West England. Combining Agile philosophies and practices with our core values of happy clients, great software, and effective software teams has led to continual strong growth across the business. From a team of 5 in 2011 we are now about to reach 100.
Here at Headforwards we put people first, providing a great work-life balance is key. In work, we create an environment that allows our teams to work effectively and efficiently whilst encouraging on-going professional development from both outside sources and each other. This includes Headtalks – our monthly lunchtime mini tech conference – where we give individuals the chance to share their knowledge with the rest of the team. Outside of work we also have monthly social events – you can see what we get up to here.
About the job:
Working with an established, national health insurer, we are looking to appoint a number of .NET software developers to work from our Cornwall office.
The successful candidates will be joining a dynamic new development team working on a .NET based customer portal.
You will use your development experience to deliver high performing, secure, end user features that enable customers to view and manage their insurance policies online.
You will also be involved in defining and creating an automated deployment pipeline from code commit to production deployment.
Key duties:
- Deliver high quality, unit tested feature code that meets the needs of the Product Owner
- Work closely with software testers to ensure that the risk of new development is appropriately mitigated with the testing pipeline
- Implementation of both back-end and user interface elements of the product
- Implementation of features within our automated testing pipeline
- Review and address any vulnerabilities discovered during security testing
Essential experience and skill requirements:
- Experience building ASP.Net MVC web applications
- Knowledge of Web Api and WCF service development
- Good understanding of LINQ and Entity Framework
- Good understanding of HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Knowledge of Agile development methods and practices
- Experience writing unit and integration tests
Desirable experience:
- Working knowledge of PowerShell
- Experience implementing automated tests written using the Gherkin syntax
- Experience using Selenium and SpecFlow to build automated tests
- Experience using JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, Aurelia, React
- Experience with JavaScript libraries such as knockout.js and require.js
- Knowledge of Microsoft Team Foundation Server Release Management
- Pair Programming experience
- Experience building public facing web application
Experience with building or working with automated continuous delivery pipelines would be an advantage.
Other benefits of working at Headforwards:
- Enhanced company pension
- Fun monthly team socials (Beach BBQ’s, Laser Tag, Film screenings, Rugby trips etc.)
- End of summer company festival – Headstock
- Headtalks – Monthly internal technical ‘conference’
- Fresh fruit
- Corporate gym membership rates
- Child care vouchers
- Salary sacrifice bike scheme
Hours:
Monday – Friday
0900 – 1730 including a one-hour lunch break
Location:
Near Redruth, Cornwall, UK
Salary:
£30,000 – £50,000
This is a “Rolling Recruitment Programme” and the closing date for this vacancy the last day of October 2017.
Our Application Process
