Jobs: .NET Developers

.NET Developers

About Headforwards:

We are an outsource software development company based in Cornwall, South West England. Combining Agile philosophies and practices with our core values of happy clients, great software, and effective software teams has led to continual strong growth across the business. From a team of 5 in 2011 we are now about to reach 100.

Here at Headforwards we put people first, providing a great work-life balance is key. In work, we create an environment that allows our teams to work effectively and efficiently whilst encouraging on-going professional development from both outside sources and each other. This includes Headtalks – our monthly lunchtime mini tech conference – where we give individuals the chance to share their knowledge with the rest of the team. Outside of work we also have monthly social events – you can see what we get up to here.

About the job:

Working with an established, national health insurer, we are looking to appoint a number of .NET software developers to work from our Cornwall office.

The successful candidates will be joining a dynamic new development team working on a .NET based customer portal.

You will use your development experience to deliver high performing, secure, end user features that enable customers to view and manage their insurance policies online.

You will also be involved in defining and creating an automated deployment pipeline from code commit to production deployment.

Key duties:

Deliver high quality, unit tested feature code that meets the needs of the Product Owner

Work closely with software testers to ensure that the risk of new development is appropriately mitigated with the testing pipeline

Implementation of both back-end and user interface elements of the product

Implementation of features within our automated testing pipeline

Review and address any vulnerabilities discovered during security testing

Essential experience and skill requirements:

Experience building ASP.Net MVC web applications

Knowledge of Web Api and WCF service development

Good understanding of LINQ and Entity Framework

Good understanding of HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Knowledge of Agile development methods and practices

Experience writing unit and integration tests

Desirable experience:

Working knowledge of PowerShell

Experience implementing automated tests written using the Gherkin syntax

Experience using Selenium and SpecFlow to build automated tests

Experience using JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, Aurelia, React

Experience with JavaScript libraries such as knockout.js and require.js

Knowledge of Microsoft Team Foundation Server Release Management

Pair Programming experience

Experience building public facing web application

Experience with building or working with automated continuous delivery pipelines would be an advantage.

Other benefits of working at Headforwards:

Enhanced company pension

Fun monthly team socials (Beach BBQ’s, Laser Tag, Film screenings, Rugby trips etc.)

End of summer company festival – Headstock

Headtalks – Monthly internal technical ‘conference’

Fresh fruit

Corporate gym membership rates

Child care vouchers

Salary sacrifice bike scheme

Hours:

Monday – Friday

0900 – 1730 including a one-hour lunch break

Location:

Near Redruth, Cornwall, UK

Salary:

£30,000 – £50,000

This is a “Rolling Recruitment Programme” and the closing date for this vacancy the last day of October 2017.

Our Application Process

To help prospective employees understand our process, here is a breakdown of the stages involved when you apply to work at Headforwards – View Application Process

Recruitment Agency?

We do not accept CVs or assistance from recruitment agencies. We have a dedicated internal recruitment team who fully manage the acquisition and assessment of all new applicants. Any CVs submitted to us become the property of Headforwards Solutions LTD. We have the right to hire applicants without paying any fees to the submitting party.