Job: Head of Sales and Marketing

Employer: Cornish Gems

Position: Head of Sales and Marketing

Salary: Negotiable

Closing date: 10th September 2017

Who we are:

Celebrating 10 years, Cornish Gems is renowned as the ‘go to’ agency when it comes to luxury holiday letting in Cornwall. The Cornish Gems website showcases a stunning portfolio of over 180 privately owned holiday homes, cottages and apartments to rent from coast to coast throughout the county. Cornish Gems primary USP for property owners is the provision of a fully managed service, offering a range of supporting property management services from housekeeping and linen hire through to maintenance. The company ethos centres around a passion to provide some of the best places to stay in Cornwall, complemented with first class customer service.

The Role:

Joining the senior management team, heading up the Sales and Marketing team, responsible for developing and implementing the sales and marketing strategy for company. Working closely with both the in house team and external agencies, involved in a wide range of initiatives, playing an integral part in the ongoing future of this well established, successful Cornish holiday company.

Main responsibilities include:

Lead and performance manage the Sales and Marketing team (currently a team of 4)

Develop and implement strategic sales and marketing plans and forecasts to achieve company objectives

Overall responsibility for all digital and offline marketing communications, brand management and corporate identity

Head up all advertising and promotional activities

Head up new business development to secure the pipeline of new clients

Analyse and report on effectiveness and ROI of all sales and marketing campaigns

Manage third party agencies that provide sales, marketing and PR services

Monitor and analyse sales figures against departmental and individual property targets. Recommend and implement strategies for maximising revenue. Liaising with relevant departments as required

Responsible for the planning and control of the company’s annual sales and marketing budget

Manage and develop client data in line with GDPR

Oversee and evaluate market research and adjust marketing strategy to meet changing market and competitive conditions

Knowledge, Skills and Experience needed to fulfil this role.

Leadership skills. Previous experience successfully managing a sales and marketing team (preferably within hospitality, travel and tourism)

Degree qualified in relevant subject (e.g. business, marketing, hospitality/tourism). Additional CIM qualification preferred (although not essential)

A strategic thinker with strong analytical, project management and problem solving skills

A thorough understanding of Google analytics, social media and customer relationship marketing

Previous experience identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform and create a call to action

Professional and proficient communicator with a pro-active and can do attitude

Commercial acumen

Results driven

Strong team player with the ability to foster teamwork and empower others

Decisive decision maker and ability to remain calm under pressure

Overall, enjoy your role!

Job Context and any other relevant information

Permanent role, 35 hours a week based in our Truro office. Hours 9-5 Monday-Friday.

Entitled to 28 days holiday a year and after 2 years’ service accrue 1 additional day of annual leave per year (up to a maximum of 5 for 5 years’ service).

Range of additional employee benefits which include; cycle to work scheme, childcare vouchers, company pension scheme, discounted stays, discount at the Cornish Gems Coffee Lounge in St Ives, share of company bonus scheme.

To apply, please send your CV, covering letter and salary expectations to Julianne Shelton, Managing Co-Director julianne@cornishgems.com