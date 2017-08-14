Job: Perl Developer

Perl Developer

Are you an experienced Perl developer looking for your next challenge?

We are looking for a Perl developer to join our fast growing company here in Cornwall.

We fully employ the use of Agile methodologies within our business to better achieve project objectives.

About Headforwards:

We are an outsource software development company, based in Cornwall, South West England. Cornwall is not only famous for its stunning coastline, it is fast becoming known as a thriving tech hub. With a collaborative software community and a growing number of exciting conferences and meet-ups, including Agile on the Beach, Cornwall is an exciting place to be based.

Here at Headforwards we value people and have a company culture that revolves around creating and maintaining effective teams, great software and a fantastic work/life balance.

We have recently been named Most Dynamic Growth Business at the Cornwall Business Awards as well as Cornish Business of the Year 2016 at the Hub Awards.

About the role:

We are looking for a Perl Developer to join established teams working on projects for one of the largest companies in the world.

You should have commercial experience of Perl software development along with some relational database development experience.

This is a Perl software development role, but experienced developers in other server-side C-like programming languages (C, C++, Java, C#, etc) may also apply.

Experience with relational databases is also required.

Candidates should also have an interest in learning new technologies and languages.

Required Skills:

SQL (any flavour)

Team worker

Passionate about good software

Desired Skills:

OO Perl

JavaScript (JQuery, JSON, AJAX)

Git Version Control

Benefits of working at Headforwards:

Enhanced company pension

Fun monthly team socials (Beach BBQ’s, Laser Tag, Film screenings, Rugby trips etc.)

End of summer company festival – Headstock

Headtalks – monthly internal technical ‘conference’

Fresh fruit

Corporate gym membership rates

Child care vouchers

Salary sacrifice bike scheme

Hours:

The working week is Monday – Friday

0900 -1730 with a 1 hour lunch break.

Location:

Near Redruth, Cornwall, UK

Salary:

£25,000 – £45,000 depending on experience

This is a “Rolling Recruitment Programme” and the closing date for this vacancy the last day of October 2017.

Our Application Process

To help prospective employees understand our process, here is a breakdown of the stages involved when you apply to work at Headforwards – View Application Process

Recruitment Agency?

We do not accept CVs or assistance from recruitment agencies. We have a dedicated internal recruitment team who fully manage the acquisition and assessment of all new applicants. Any CVs submitted to us become the property of Headforwards Solutions LTD. We have the right to hire applicants without paying any fees to the submitting party.