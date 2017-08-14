Job: JavaScript Developer

Full Stack JavaScript Developer
Are you a full stack developer with a passion for embracing new technologies and techniques?
Are you passionate about the applications of JavaScript?
Are you looking for an exciting new opportunity in a fast-growing company at the forefront of the Cornish tech industry?
Then we have the perfect role for you.
About Headforwards:
We are an outsource software development company based in Cornwall, South West England.
Cornwall is fast becoming known as a thriving tech hub, with a collaborative software community as shown through networks like Software Cornwall.
You will be joining a team that has a well-established company culture that revolves around valuing people and being a team. Take a look at our team adventures page to get an idea of what we get up to off the clock.
We were recently named Business of the Year at the Hub Awards, as well as Most Dynamic Growth and Winner of Winners at the Cornwall Business Awards.
About the Full Stack JavaScript Developer role:
We are looking for a dynamic person to join our growing Special Projects Division.
Our SPD team works differently to the rest of the teams at Headforwards, as they work for a number of clients.
However, these projects are often still long term software development projects. For example, they develop a continuously evolving ticketing and online lottery system for a partner benefit scheme with 100,000 regular users.
They also get to work on exciting greenfield projects using the latest technologies. For example, they are currently working on a cloud-based platform using AWS SaaS.
Required skills:
- JavaScript
- Angular 1 or 2
- Node JS
- HTML(5)
- CSS
- A keen interest to learn new technologies
Desirable skills:
- PHP
- TDD
- Unit testing
- AWS
- BASH
- Continuous Delivery
- Microservices
- Agile practises
Benefits of working with Headforwards:
- Enhanced company pension
- Fun monthly team socials (BBQs, Laser Tag, Film screenings etc)
- End of summer company festival
- Headtalks – monthly internal tech conference
- Fresh fruit & freshly ground coffee
- Corporate gym membership rates
- Child care vouchers
- Salary sacrifice bike scheme
Location:
Redruth, Cornwall, UK
Hours:
The working week is Monday – Friday
0900 – 1730 with a one-hour lunch break
Salary:
£25,000 – £45,000
Depending on experience
This is a “Rolling Recruitment Programme” and the closing date for this vacancy is the last day of October 2017.
Our Application Process
To help prospective employees understand our process, here is a breakdown of the stages involved when you apply to work at Headforwards – View Application Process
Recruitment Agency?
We do not accept CVs or assistance from recruitment agencies. We have a dedicated internal recruitment team who fully manage the acquisition and assessment of all new applicants. Any CVs submitted to us become the property of Headforwards Solutions LTD. We have the right to hire applicants without paying any fees to the submitting party.