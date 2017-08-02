Job: Finance Administrator

Finance Administrator
Falmouth, Cornwall
We’re looking for an experienced Finance Administrator to help keep our books balanced and finance systems up to date. 3WhiteHats is a fast-growing agency with global clients and we’ll want you to administer our bookkeeping, ensuring it’s always accurate and on-time.
What you’ll do.
- Own our bookkeeping and be the go-to person for all things finance
- Ensure all expenditure and income is entered into our accounting system
- Reconcile our bank accounts and petty cash
- Manage administration of our paperwork with help from the Office Administrator
- Keep on top of our debtor list
- Analyse and produce management accounting reports, such as the monthly P&L
- Manage invoicing and the tracking of client expenses
- Manage and report on internal campaign time tracking
- Own our financial processes and build upon them
Why work with us?
- Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts
- Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall
- 25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days
- Competitive pay and a pension
- Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together
- Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day
- We’re offering between £17,000 and £20,000 p.a, depending upon your experience
What we need from you?
We’re on the hunt for a bookkeeper, and if you’re in the game you’ll know what we need; however some important skills for us:
- To be experienced in bookkeeping, able to meet the role criteria above
- Hold a bookkeeping qualification or have plenty of demonstrative experience
- Highly competent with online account packages, such as Quickbooks
- Able to articulate tricky financial information to varied team members
- You must be discrete and trustworthy, confidentiality is key
- A whizz with Microsoft Office, especially Excel
- Proactive, with an eye for detail and a sense of pride in your work
- A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out
So, what are you waiting for?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!
Please send your application to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com