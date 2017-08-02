Job: Finance Administrator

3WhiteHats is looking for an experienced Finance Administrator to help keep the books balanced and finance systems up to date

Finance Administrator
Falmouth, Cornwall

We’re looking for an experienced Finance Administrator to help keep our books balanced and finance systems up to date. 3WhiteHats is a fast-growing agency with global clients and we’ll want you to administer our bookkeeping, ensuring it’s always accurate and on-time.

What you’ll do.

  • Own our bookkeeping and be the go-to person for all things finance
  • Ensure all expenditure and income is entered into our accounting system
  • Reconcile our bank accounts and petty cash
  • Manage administration of our paperwork with help from the Office Administrator
  • Keep on top of our debtor list
  • Analyse and produce management accounting reports, such as the monthly P&L
  • Manage invoicing and the tracking of client expenses
  • Manage and report on internal campaign time tracking
  • Own our financial processes and build upon them

Why work with us?

  • Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts
  • Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall
  • 25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days
  • Competitive pay and a pension
  • Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together
  • Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day
  • We’re offering between £17,000 and £20,000 p.a, depending upon your experience

What we need from you?

We’re on the hunt for a bookkeeper, and if you’re in the game you’ll know what we need; however some important skills for us:

  • To be experienced in bookkeeping, able to meet the role criteria above
  • Hold a bookkeeping qualification or have plenty of demonstrative experience
  • Highly competent with online account packages, such as Quickbooks
  • Able to articulate tricky financial information to varied team members
  • You must be discrete and trustworthy, confidentiality is key
  • A whizz with Microsoft Office, especially Excel
  • Proactive, with an eye for detail and a sense of pride in your work
  • A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

So, what are you waiting for?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!

Please send your application to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com

