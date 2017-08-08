Job: Digital Marketing Executive

Digital Marketing Executive

Falmouth, Cornwall

Our SEO team is growing, rapidly, and we’re on the hunt for energetic digital marketing specialists to support our wonderful Account Managers to run amazing marketing campaigns for our global clients. Got your attention?

This is a great opportunity to master the art of SEO and content on a huge variety of marketing campaigns. It’s an ideal job for early on in your career and will build upon the skills you already have to grow a fulfilling career at 3WhiteHats.

What you’ll do.

Support your Account Manager with outreach and campaign execution duties

Support the planning, production and execution of creative digital marketing campaigns

Produce written content for client campaigns

Help execute strategies for a wide variety of client campaigns

Liaise with internal and external sources to execute plans

Understand our clients’ target audiences and tailor content ideas and assets accordingly

Support the creative team to continue to get results for our clients

Produce monthly client reports

Why work with us?

Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts

Awesome global client base, with a host of well-known brands

Specialists in Search Engine Optimisation, Paid advertising and Google Analytics

Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall

25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days

Competitive pay and a pension

An annual training budget for you to use on conferences, courses and qualifications

Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together

Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day

We’re offering between £16,000 and £20,000 p.a, depending upon your experience

What we need from you?

We’re on the hunt for an enthusiastic and articulate digital marketer. If you’re one already you’ll know what we need, however just to clarify the skills we need:

To have relevant agency or in-house experience in executing digital marketing

If you’re fresh out of uni, a degree in a relevant subject (marketing, journalism, creative writing etc).

Able to write copy, understand data and not afraid of learning technical skills

A whizz with Microsoft Office

A head for strategy and a desire to learn from the best

Proactive and hardworking, with an eye for detail, and a sense of pride in your work

A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

So, what are you waiting for?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!

Apply now.

For further details on our company and to submit your application, visit www.3whitehats.com.