Job: Administrator

Administrator
Falmouth, Cornwall
We’re on the lookout for an energetic administrator to keep the wheels turning in our busy Falmouth offices. Organisation is the backbone of everything we do and if you’d like a varied job in a young, fun company look no further.
Admin keeps all the 3WhiteHats gang together and efficient – teamwork makes the dream work!
What you’ll do.
- Man our main telephone line and keep the team connected
- Support the Directors and senior team, helping them stay organised
- Manage operational aspects of the office, including our support staff
- Ensure we’re always organised and efficient
- Manage our travel and accommodation
- Dive in and pick up hugely varied tasks such as HR or marketing
- Keep the team fuelled and ready to rock!
Why work with us?
- Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts
- Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall
- 25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days
- Competitive pay and a pension
- Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together
- Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day
- We’re offering between £15,000 and £18,000 p.a, depending upon your experience
What we need from you?
- A good communicator, first and foremost
- A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out
- A love of being organised and organising others
- Proactive, with an eye for detail and a sense of pride in your work
- Trustworthy and mature enough to protect confidentiality
- Looking for a new challenge
So, what are you waiting for?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!
Please send your application to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com