Job: Administrator

3WhiteHats is looking for an Administrator

Administrator

Falmouth, Cornwall

We’re on the lookout for an energetic administrator to keep the wheels turning in our busy Falmouth offices. Organisation is the backbone of everything we do and if you’d like a varied job in a young, fun company look no further.

Admin keeps all the 3WhiteHats gang together and efficient – teamwork makes the dream work!

What you’ll do.

Man our main telephone line and keep the team connected

Support the Directors and senior team, helping them stay organised

Manage operational aspects of the office, including our support staff

Ensure we’re always organised and efficient

Manage our travel and accommodation

Dive in and pick up hugely varied tasks such as HR or marketing

Keep the team fuelled and ready to rock!

Why work with us?

Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts

Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall

25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days

Competitive pay and a pension

Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together

Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day

We’re offering between £15,000 and £18,000 p.a, depending upon your experience

What we need from you?

A good communicator, first and foremost

A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

A love of being organised and organising others

Proactive, with an eye for detail and a sense of pride in your work

Trustworthy and mature enough to protect confidentiality

Looking for a new challenge

So, what are you waiting for?! This job will go quickly and we’re ready for you to start immediately – apply today!

Please send your application to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com