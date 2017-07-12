Job: Purchase Ledger Clerk

Purchase Ledger Clerk

Cornwall Airport Newquay is looking for a well-organised and self-motivated person to provide effective and efficient accounting support.

For this full time permanent post you must have a minimum of 2 years finance experience, be numerate and have good IT skills. You should be AAT qualified or be working towards full certification.

Salary will be from £17k pa dependent on experience and qualifications.

Click here for for job specification

Please send your CV and covering letter to tleeming@cornwallairportnewquay.com or by post to:

Administration Department

St Mawgan House

Newquay Airport

St Mawgan

Cornwall

TR8 4RQ

Please ensure that your application matches the requirements of the Person Specification.

Closing date for receipt of applications is 26th July 2017.