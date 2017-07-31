Job: IT Infrastructure Engineer

IT Infrastructure Engineer

Salary: £18 – 22,000

Introduction

IT West Limited have provided IT Infrastructure services to small and medium businesses throughout Cornwall since 2004. Our services involve the design, supply, implementation, management and support of our customers IT environments. We are looking for a hands-on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd line IT Engineer with good user support experience. The role will be based out of our Hayle office, supporting customers throughout Cornwall.

The successful individual must be comfortable working with a support team, and be happy to undertake onsite support and implementation work where necessary. Build, configuration and repair work will also be undertaken within our workshop. On rare occasions, you will be required to undertake some out of hours work as and when required.

Key Skills:

– 3+ years’ commercial IT Technical Support experience.

– 1st line and 2nd line support experience.

– Some 3rd line support

– Excellent user support experience.

– Good experience supporting end users, face to face, via phone and other remote access methods.

– Good Windows Desktop support experience.

– Good Windows Server experience.

– Active Directory knowledge.

– A good knowledge of various email architectures and message routing

– A good knowledge of DNS and IP.

– Hardware support laptops, pc’s, printers and servers.

– Knowledge of Office 365 and Hosted Exchange.

– Networking (e.g. WAN/LAN connectivity, Switches, Routers, Firewalls, WiFi and security).

– Must have a valid UK driving license.

– Must be an excellent communicator.

– Must be eligible to work in the UK.

Nice to Have:

– Knowledge of VOIP systems, SIP and hosted services

– On Premise Exchange and Small Business server experience

– Network cabling

– Cisco networking Layer 2 & 3 switching and routing.

– Basic knowledge (Install only) of Small Business Applications e.g. Sage Accounts, Quickbooks

– Cyber Security knowledge

– Apple Macs

– SQL Server

About the Role:

Your role as an IT Infrastructure Engineer will involve:

– Providing 1st, 2nd and 3rd line support to our customer base.

– Troubleshooting and fixing hardware, software and network problems.

– Installing, maintaining and supporting Windows Desktops, Windows Servers, office software

applications and hardware accessories.

– Setting up Hosted Exchange and Office 365 solutions.

– Maximising network performance by monitoring performance and troubleshooting network problems.

– Monitoring and acting on alerts from our central network monitoring system.

– Receiving and resolving IT Support calls.

– Monitoring and responding to IT Support email.

– Identifying and communicating areas where customer can improve their IT services.

– Managing and undertaking Desktop, Network and Server health checks.

– Managing and undertaking restore and business continuity tests periodically.

Please send your CV to Phil Allatt at the following address info@itwest.co.uk