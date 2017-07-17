Job: Client Engagement Manager

YTKO, one of the UK’s leading providers of enterprise support, is looking for a great new person to join their Pool-based team delivering Outset Cornwall, an ERDF Convergence funded programme supporting people to start up their own business.

Client Engagement Manager (FT, job share would be considered)

To carry out start-up delivery across the County and IoS we are looking for new members to join our client engagement team. These roles include outreach activity to find and build demand for the service, delivering business start-up workshops and training programmes, and providing 1:1 advice and enterprise coaching support. A clean driving licence and access to a car is essential. Having experience of running your own business would be a considerable asset. You will be working within a team of like-minded colleagues, but need to be self-motivated and demonstrably passionate about enterprise. Salary guide £25,000 – £29,500.

Closing date: 31st July 2017

(These posts are fixed term until 30/11/18)

For a full job descriptions and application form, please visit www.ytko.com

YTKO is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all appropriately qualified individuals.