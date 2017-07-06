Job: Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper Vacancy at Cornwall Marine Network
CMN is recruiting for a Bookkeeper to take day to day responsibility for processing its Sage accountancy system. Based in Falmouth, your role will combine bookkeeping and supporting project staff to make Financial Claims in support of the various projects delivered by CMN and our subsidiary companies. You will work in a close-knit and very successful team, providing essential financial management information to support effective running of the business.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Assist the Director in preparation of accurate, timely management accounts
Monitor and maintain information using Sage accounts software
Balance sheet reconciliations including bank accounts; credit cards; accruals; prepayments
Sales Ledger – invoicing; statements; credit control
Purchase ledger – checking invoices; reconciling supplier statements; payment runs
Expense claims – checking; payment runs
Payroll – process staff salaries; pension deductions in line with auto enrolment procedures
Journals – preparation and posting
Fixed assets – managing and maintaining the asset register
Income and Expenditure Reporting and quarterly VAT Returns
Preparing monthly Profit and Loss management summary
Update monthly income and expenditure Cash Flow forecast
Other administrative duties as necessary
Excellent salary and working environment
Minimum AAT Level 3 and 3 years’ experience required
for further information please contact Clare Cocks, Business and Administration manager on 01326-211382 or email to clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net