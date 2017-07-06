Job: Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper Vacancy at Cornwall Marine Network

CMN is recruiting for a Bookkeeper to take day to day responsibility for processing its Sage accountancy system. Based in Falmouth, your role will combine bookkeeping and supporting project staff to make Financial Claims in support of the various projects delivered by CMN and our subsidiary companies. You will work in a close-knit and very successful team, providing essential financial management information to support effective running of the business.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist the Director in preparation of accurate, timely management accounts

Monitor and maintain information using Sage accounts software

Balance sheet reconciliations including bank accounts; credit cards; accruals; prepayments

Sales Ledger – invoicing; statements; credit control

Purchase ledger – checking invoices; reconciling supplier statements; payment runs

Expense claims – checking; payment runs

Payroll – process staff salaries; pension deductions in line with auto enrolment procedures

Journals – preparation and posting

Fixed assets – managing and maintaining the asset register

Income and Expenditure Reporting and quarterly VAT Returns

Preparing monthly Profit and Loss management summary

Update monthly income and expenditure Cash Flow forecast

Other administrative duties as necessary

Excellent salary and working environment

Minimum AAT Level 3 and 3 years’ experience required

for further information please contact Clare Cocks, Business and Administration manager on 01326-211382 or email to clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net