Job: Administrator

Administrator

Full time – 37.5 hours per week (Sunday – Thursday)

Salary £16 – £18K DOE

Mylor Yacht Harbour is a busy working Harbour, marina and boat yard located on the Fal Estuary.

An opportunity has arisen for an experienced administrator to join our busy team to provide high quality, effective and responsive administrative support to our services division.

The role includes:

Delivering outstanding customer service and satisfaction.

Providing a high quality, effective and responsive administrative support service.

Processing of customer enquires both face to face and over the telephone.

This is a customer facing role so the essential requirements for this position are an ability to deliver outstanding service, have good computer literacy and the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of people. Our supporting administration needs are varied and demanding. Exemplary organisational skills and a systematic approach to work are essential to this role as well as the ability to plan, prioritise and meet deadlines.

A full driving licence and access to a vehicle is essential for this post.

A job description and person specification is available by calling 01326 372121

Please apply with CV and covering letter to:

Judith Ball

Marketing Manager

Mylor Yacht Harbour

Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 5UF

For more information visit: https://www.mylor.com/jobs-at-mylor/

Closing date for applications is 15/08/17, Interviews will be held week commencing 21/08/17