Job: Business Finance Specialist

Location: Cornwall (office in Redruth)

Job type: Permanent

c£45,000 per annum plus excellent benefits

Job Overview

Oxford Innovation Services (OIS) is a commercial organisation recognised as market leading specialists in SME business growth support and development. Now firmly established as a key provider of business coaching to high growth businesses in the Duchy, we will be launching the ERDF funded Financial Readiness Project – FRP in January 2017, and are now recruiting Finance Specialists Mentors, reporting to the Delivery Manager.

The aim of the role will be to mentor Cornwall & Isles of Scilly based start-up businesses and established SMEs to develop commercially credible funding raises in order to achieve accelerated growth, improved performance and productivity and the creation of high value jobs.

The successful candidate will be mindful of the funding challenges facing SME’s. They will be able to demonstrate their experience and understanding of the different sources of SME finance and how to overcome the challenges of accessing finance through provision of high quality investment-readiness support. They will be a valuable team member providing skills and support and working closely with OIS colleagues to deliver the FRP programme to the highest industry standards.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

The role will include the following activities:

Develop close working relationships with internal and external delivery partners, quickly understanding their key challenges and opportunities, working with them to achieve programme outputs.

Follow up assigned referrals and conduct an initial assessment of the client’s suitability for the programme

Recognise the client’s financial challenges and opportunities in order to mentor them to understand their finance needs and to identify the most commercially advantageous routes to success.

Carry out regular meetings with the client to support the implementation of the agreed financial readiness plans, reviewing actions, developing and agreeing next steps to ensure best chances of success.

Work alongside funders, including but not limited to: Banks, Grant Agencies, Angel networks, Crowd Funds and VC’s to present client businesses in the best position to embark upon successful funding campaigns

Deliver workshops in partnership with professional services partners covering all aspects of finance raises

Embrace and promote a culture of continuous improvement and innovation in client delivery and team performance

Promote the value of investment in high quality legal and accountancy advice from our framework suppliers and accredited NED’s

About you

Someone with strong interpersonal skills, business/finance experience relevant to and appropriate for SME’s.

You will have well developed analytical skills, and a good understanding of typical SME financial growth challenges and how they are overcome.

You will have an eye for detail.

Your financial skills should include a sound understanding of different types of suitable finance, small business accounting, and business planning/growth expertise, in order to support clients to become investment ready.

Ideally you will have experience of working as a Finance Manager/Director or working with Finance Managers/Directors.

Experience in raising Angel Investment, Venture Capital and multiple sources of debt/alternative finance would be a particularly desirable advantage for this role.

You will be confident and articulate and you will quickly win the trust and respect of our clients.

You will be able to present effectively to small groups as well as give confidential advice in 1:1 settings.

Completing all required CRM and systems needs in a timely manner is essential as well as the ability to work both independently and with colleagues in the team, supporting in areas where you have specialist knowledge. You will have sound judgement and take a collaborative and solution focussed approach. Strong active listening, networking and relationship building skills are key to this role, as well as an enthusiasm to undertake internal and external training as required and translate learning into positive interventions with clients.

The successful candidate will be have a drive for quality and have experience in working in a demanding environment, where the willingness to meet the needs of the business, is crucial.

You will be educated to degree level (or have equivalent commercial experience).

A full driving license and access to a car is essential for this role.

About Us

Oxford Innovation Services (OIS) is a dynamic and fast growing company where a culture of constant innovation and mutual respect delivers bottom line results from within a stimulating and challenging working environment. OIS is part of SQW Group, a growing company with over 230 staff. Our sister division, Oxford Innovation Ltd, runs a network of over 20 business and innovation centres that provide office space for start-ups and growing firms. The third element to the business, SQW, offers consultancy services in sustainable economic development and planning to the public and private sectors in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Closing Date: 30th July 2017

Interviews will be held w/c 14th August 2017

This role is funded from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.