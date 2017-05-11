Job: Workshop Facilitator (Design and Delivery)

Superfast Business Cornwall – Workshop Facilitator (Design and Delivery)

Remuneration: £28-33,000 + Pension

Office: Pool Innovation Centre / Extensive travel in Cornwall & Isles of Scilly

Employer: Serco Employment Skills and Enterprise

Superfast Business Cornwall (SFBC) provides independent information, advice and guidance and grant investment to help SMEs across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly boost competitiveness through increased understanding and exploitation of digital technology. Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by Serco.

We have an opportunity for an individual with experience in delivering ICT subject matter in an engaging and accessible manner for the small business audiences to join our small experienced team.

A key part of the service is delivering workshop and presentations to inspire businesses to exploit technology.

We have materials prepared and a rolling programme of events but you will be able to design and deliver your own content and input into future programme to reflect developments in tech and needs of our clients.

The successful candidate will:

Design and develop the events – format, event size, subject matter, target audience.

Keep up to date with the latest ICT thinking and ensure this is reflected in event delivery techniques and topics and subject matter.

Liaise with ICT Specialists or other professionals if required to deliver specialist content for Masterclasses.

Working as part of the Marketing Team to ensure event numbers are sufficient to achieve contractual outputs

Be able to develop interactive communication and build rapport with small groups.

For more information on this job vacancy please see visit our recruitment site: Career Opportunities: Workshop Facilitator (39841)