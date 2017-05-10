Job: Programme Support Officer (Digital Marketing)

Primary Location: Cornwall-Truro

Job: Education

Organisation: Cornwall Council

Hours per week: 37

Job Type/Contract type: Fixed term

Interview Date: 19-Jun-2017

Closing Date: 29-May-2017, 23:59:00

Salary Range: £20,727 – £24,964

About the role & About us

We are seeking to appoint a Project Support Officer for the CIoS Enterprise Adviser Programme to work with Enterprise Coordinators & wider stakeholders to support the effective implementation of the programme across CIoS. In particular, this role will be expected to lead on the communications & marketing for the prorgramme.

The EA programme aims to encourage volunteers from the world of work to become Enterprise Advisers and work directly with school and college leaders to help them build on their careers and employer engagement plans and draw on their own local business networks.

Driven through the Local Enterprise Partnership the EA Programme will be supported by Enterprise Coordinators who will assist schools to carry out their plans, broker relations with the business community, inform about the range CEIAG programmes available to schools and colleges nationally and locally, and share good practice across the cluster of schools.

The Education & Early Years Service believes that all our children and young people are entitled to the best possible life chances that we can give them through enhancing their access to the highest quality educational opportunities, underpinned by challenging aspirations to achieve not just their expected potential but beyond. The intention is to improve outcomes for all, irrespective of ability, background and challenging circumstances so they can move successfully in to the world of higher education, work or both. In turn this will directly and indirectly impact upon the key priorities within the Cornwall Council Strategy.

The role EA Programme fully aligns to this agenda and will help close the gap between those who are doing well and those who are doing less well by effectively engaging employers with young people so they gain greater understanding of the world of work and the opportunities available across Cornwall.

This is a fixed term contract for 2 years and may represent a suitable secondment opportunity for existing Cornwall Council employees. If you wish to be considered for a secondment, please obtain your manager’s permission before applying.

This position will be subject to an enhanced criminal record disclosure check.

About you

The role of Project Support Officer will provide general administration support for the programme including taking a lead in managing communications & marketing for the project. Successful candidates will be expected to have a proven track record & experience in project support or a communications & marketing role.

Essential to the role will be knowledge of website / communications analytic tools and experience of performance management of communications and marketing strategies. An up to date knowledge and understanding of the use of social and interactive media will be important for this role.

Candidates will need to be able to demonstrate strong organisational and project management skills & be able to prioritise and timetable work and projects. The role will require experience of partnership working and involvement in effective relationships with stakeholders and partners.

Experience of working within the education / economic development context would be a significant advantage.

To apply

Please download a copy of the Role Profile; your application will need to explain how you meet the stated criteria. More guidance is available on how to complete the application and your supporting statement.