Job: Events Manager – £26,000 p.a.

The Events Team at the Bedruthan Hotel has been restructured to allow for business growth and we have an exciting management role.

We have a diverse mix of spaces at the hotel and there’s always something happening.

We arrange weddings of different sizes, host external conferences, meetings and the hotel’s own Craft and Design Fairs as well as accommodate internal get-togethers and training sessions.

We’re always on-the-go, whether dealing with enquiries, setting up spaces, attending planning meetings or overseeing the smooth running of events.

Enthusiasm with an engaging personality and confidence are all key to making this role work successfully. Excellent numeracy, verbal and written English with intermediate computer skills are essential.

Closing Dates for applications: 15 June 2017

For more information on the role and to apply, go to: www.bedruthan.com/work-with-us/job-opportunities