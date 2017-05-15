Job: Development Assistant

Development Assistant

Cornwall Community Land Trust works with local communities to deliver good quality affordable homes for local people in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Established in 2006 it has delivered or enabled over 200 affordable homes.

Due to an increasing development programme we have a vacancy for a Development Assistant to assist the Development Manager in delivering a pipeline of circa 50 homes per year.

The successful candidate will have recent property experience, be ideally qualified (RICS, RTPI or similar), and have a track record in housing development. They will be a highly motivated and creative self-starter with strong communication and IT skills.

Responsibilities will include assisting the Development Manager in securing planning permission for and delivering a pipeline of housing schemes, overseeing selected projects & assisting in engaging with local communities and key partners.

Salary £25,000 – £28,000 per annum

For an information pack and application form please visit our website www.cornwallclt.org.

Applications to be submitted by 1pm on 2 June 2017. Interviews will be held week commencing 12 June 2017.

Cornwall CLT Limited is a registered society under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014 (Reg No. 30200R).