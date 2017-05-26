Job: CRM and Digital Marketing Executive

An exciting opportunity for a CRM and Digital Marketing Executive to join our team at Bedruthan Hotel & Spa and The Scarlet.

You will manage the CRM and data for both hotels to develop the guest journey ensuring we inspire, engage and drive messages to our target market.

You will own the consumer journey whilst always searching for fresh opportunities of how to engage with target consumers.

You will implement our digital communications and lead in data analysis and reporting.

Working with the Brand Manager, you will ensure that both websites are maintained and kept current. You will research and provide knowledge on digital innovation and encourage experimentation.

For this half digital and half CRM role you will have a mix of creative skills, combined with an obsession with data and insightful analysis, to deliver attractive campaigns filled with captivating content.

This will fit a talented individual who is looking for a new challenge and who wants to join a team who have a passionate and creative approach.

We would like you to have:



– a thorough knowledge of all elements of online marketing, email campaigns and social media including advertising

– experience of B2C marketing (an advantage if it is in hospitality)

– experience using a variety of CRM systems (Infusionsoft desirable but not essential)

– good knowledge of Google Analytics and Adwords

– advance knowledge of Excel and strong analytic skills

– good communication skills with attention to detail

– good numeracy and literacy skills

– knowledge of InDesign

– experience of WordPress

– lots of energy and enthusiasm, with a lust for life.

– a passion about branding and delivery of customer service

– a sense of humour

In return we offer the following rewards and perks:



– £21,000-£24,000 per year (depending on experience)

– permanent contract for 40 hours per week

– free meals whilst working

– 28 days holiday per year

– a free stay in the hotel

– share of hotel tips

– discount for spas, products, food and beverage across the hotels

– special rates for friends and family to stay in the hotel

– training and development

– cash back scheme for wellbeing

Click PERKS for more of them

Wish you were here? Use the “apply” link to submit your CV and answer the qualifying questions. You will need to confirm that you are eligible to live and work in the U.K. Direct applications only.

Closing date to receive applications is Wednesday 7 June 2017 but you may be contacted before then to begin the interview process.



Start date – we would like someone to start as soon as possible so that a really good handover can take place.

As one team we take responsibility for reducing the negative impacts our actions and activities have on the environment and our local community; something we feel is right and is our way of life.

To apply click here.