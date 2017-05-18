Job: Business Support Manager

Business Support Manager

The Business Support Manager (BSM) will be responsible to the Managing Director for providing direct support to Cornwall Airport Limited’s day to day business needs which include commercial, culture, people and safety responsibilities.

The main duties will include:-

• Business performance analysis of airlines, concessions & tenants

• Insurance and contract renewals

• Lead, liaise and support on commercial procurements

• Management and monitoring of the performance of the company’s people strategy.

Please see the job description and person specification for a more extensive list of duties, and the essential requirements for the role.

Your application must be able to demonstrate that your skills and knowledge match the essential criteria stated on the Person Specification.

CV’s and a covering letter on your suitability for the role should be returned to:

faysmith@cornwallairportnewquay.com

or by internal post to:-

Fay Smith

St Mawgan House

Cornwall Airport

St Mawgan

Cornwal