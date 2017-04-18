Job: Spa & Leisure Manager

The Headland Hotel

Spa & Leisure Manager, from £28,000 per annum, depending on experience

Aim:

We have a fantastic opportunity for a truly passionate and dedicated Spa & Leisure Manager to join our luxurious Spa in an enviable coastal location. With an emphasis on seamless guest experiences and 5* journeys, this might be an excellent opportunity for an experienced Spa & Leisure Manager looking to take their career to the next level. The Headland Spa is one of the most respected yet still somewhat undiscovered spas in Cornwall.

The Company

A privately owned 4 Silver Star hotel; with 96 bedrooms and 39 five star self-catering cottages, plus a superb 5 bubble rated Spa.

The spa enjoys state of the art treatment rooms finished with ash wood panelled walls and accent colours. The manicure and pedicure room with its vibrant tones and textures adds a real sense of luxury to any visit. The spa boasts six treatment rooms (including one with a hydrotherapy bath) for superb Elemis face and body treatments, and a Rhassoul. The sleek V.I.P suite defines a sense of utter luxury for couples and small groups wishing to book private packages and bespoke days for special occasions. A deep relaxation lounge then completes the end of an indulgent spa experience. Our current product houses include OPI for Manicures and Pedicures and a full range of Elemis, Thalgo, Natura Bisse and Natural Spa Factory treatments to compliment the outstanding natural surroundings.

Recent Awards & Recognition

Chosen to be the host of the Cornwall Tourism Awards for 5 years running, we are exceptionally proud to have received Gold for Self-Catering Provider of the Year, Silver for Large Hotel of the Year and Silver for Spa & Well-being Experience at the most recent awards night in 2016.

We are proud to be one of only 50 hotels in the UK to be awarded 4 Silver Stars by The AA (84% AA merit score), we are excited to now be working towards the ‘next level!’

In 2016 we were overjoyed to become a member of the prestigious ‘Pride of Britain’ collection of hotels.

Most recently we were delighted to find out that we were named by The Caterer as one of the best places to work in hospitality for the second year running!

What we can offer you…

This is the perfect time to join us! It is with great excitement that we recently announced our future aspirations to build a stunning new leisure complex; just one of the many ways the we are growing and developing and striving for ‘the next level’. As a Manager at The Headland Hotel & Spa, you will receive complimentary meals whilst on duty, free use of the gym and leisure facilities, discounted dining and accommodation for family and friends, opportunities to participate in training courses to upskill and enhance your current skill set and additional days of annual leave after just one year of service!

Who are we looking for?

The successful candidate for this role will be professional, knowledgeable and dedicated to delivering 5* experiences to both guests and day visitors to the Spa. You will have progressed from a therapist background into a Management role and hold an NVQ Level 2 & 3 qualification.

Primary Responsibilities:

Ensuring the smooth day to day running of the Spa & Leisure facilities.

Continually surpassing guest’s expectations and leading the team to deliver outstanding guest comfort and seamless attention to detail.

Developing and managing a dedicated Spa team, encouraging personal progression and identifying training needs and opportunities.

Contributing to budget management, stock control and monitoring and reporting on the Spa’s financial performance, to include: treatments, retail, F&B and memberships.

Ensuring that the agreed wage percentage remains within budget.

Collating guest feedback to enable the proposition of opportunities and continued development of both the guest offering and exceeding expectations.

Working closely with the Sales & Marketing team to create effective sales campaigns and ROI’s across all Spa & Leisure channels.

Our ideal candidate will have:

A genuine passion for health and wellbeing.

Previous experience managing a luxury Spa.

The ability to recruit, motivate, support and train our Spa team.

The motivation to continually exceed guest expectations and develop The Headland Spa offering.

How to apply

Do you think you have what it takes? Email your CV to Carly Rundle, Assistant HR Manager at hr2@headlandhotel.co.uk.