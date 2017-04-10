Job: Project Accountant

Location: Redruth

Job type: Permanent

c£40,000 per annum plus excellent benefits

Job Overview

Oxford Innovation Services (OIS), is recognised as one of the UK’s leading business support providers, with over twenty years’ track record of success in helping high growth innovative businesses thrive. The previous round of EU funding years saw OIS exceed all targets in supporting High Growth businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and we are proud to have been appointed to deliver the next wave of flagship business support programmes here. These programmes are funded by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), part of the European Structural Investment Fund (ESIF) portfolio 2015 to 2020. The purpose of these programmes is to accelerate economic development in Cornwall through the nurturing of businesses that will contribute to a stronger local economy for the benefit of everyone.

One of the new projects is focused on Financial Readiness, supporting client businesses to raise funding to support their business development. This exciting project guides and mentors businesses through a variety of funding raises including traditional debt to Angels, Venture Capital and the Crowd.

We are now recruiting for a Project Accountant with responsibility for managing the day-to-day finance needs of the project. In this pivotal project role, you will be responsible for implementing and monitoring rigorous financial systems to support the compliant execution of the contracts including grant administration, match evidence, project KPI reports and preparation of monthly and quarterly ERDF claims. Working in recently constructed offices that include an onsite gym and café, you will be part of a close knit, energetic and motivated team who relish the fast paced and flexible requirements of the programme.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

This is an important role, as operational finance lead on the project; you will work closely with the Programme Manager in Cornwall. Reporting to the OIS Financial Controller, based in Oxford, your key responsibilities will include:

Preparation and submission of ERDF claims to the relevant funding bodies

Manage cash-flows for the project, providing regular updates

Production of monthly management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries

Preparation of monthly revenue recognition reports

Develop a set of agreed business key KPI’s and produce weekly reporting against these

Assist in the budget and forecasting cycles

Produce weekly financial monitoring reports

Managing the match funding evidence and compliant administration of project grants

Liaising with other function managers to put the finances and accounts in context

Preparing information to support project audits and pre-contract inspections

Business partnering with the project management team

Ensure financial policy compliance

Collate relevant claim evidence and query resolution

Other responsibilities include reviewing guidance documents to ensure ERDF financial compliance, monitoring timesheet inputs, the internal PO system plus ad hoc analysis.

About you

The successful candidate must have demonstrable experience of Management Accounts preparation, budgeting and forecasting. ERDF contract/project accounting for highly demanding projects is essential. Knowledge of integrated accounting software systems (ideally Access Dimensions and Focal Point) and advanced excel skills are essential for this role. The role will require continuous improvement of processes, providing meaningful financial data to senior management.

The successful candidate will grow and develop to assist the Project Director and Financial Controller and will be a proactive, organised, analytical individual with strong problem solving skills and the ability to prioritize workload to meet tight reporting deadlines. You will have demonstrable experience of working in a busy office, effective team working and being able to act on your own initiative. Resilient, you will have the capability to manage high workloads during peak reporting times.

Relevant technical qualifications, such as being at least a CIMA/ACCA finalist, or demonstrable QBE are essential for this role.

About Us

Oxford Innovation Services (OIS) is a dynamic and fast growing company where a culture of constant innovation and mutual respect delivers bottom line results from within a stimulating and challenging working environment. OIS is part of SQW Group, a growing company with over 230 staff. Our sister division, Oxford Innovation Ltd, runs a network of over 20 business and innovation centres that provide office space for start-ups and growing firms. The third element to the business, SQW, offers consultancy services in sustainable economic development and planning to the public and private sectors in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Closing Date: 21st April 2017

We aim to hold interviews in Redruth w/c 1st May 2017

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.