Job: Paid Media Executive

Paid Media Executive

Falmouth, Cornwall

Salary £16,000 – £20,000 per annum

Job Description

3WhiteHats is looking for a Paid Media Executive to assist the Paid Media Manager with a range of exciting paid advertising campaigns. Social advertising is growing exponentially for us, as is remarketing and targeted display. We will train the successful candidate in these areas.

Working in this exciting and dynamic digital marketing channel, our Paid Media Executive needs to have an appreciation of the Google AdWords platform and its nuances. Our ideal candidate needs to have great numeracy as well as top-notch creativity. You’ll need to be highly analytical, able to examine and draw insights from data to optimise campaigns and help clients achieve their goals. The role also demands a sharp creative edge, to help plan and deliver the innovative campaigns that make 3WhiteHats a market-leader in paid advertising.

If successful you will join us in our enviable harbourside offices in the beautiful town of Falmouth, Cornwall and will be working within a growing, close knit team of like-minded Digital Marketing specialists.

What we need you to do.

Help the Paid Media Manager support our clients in a wide range of industries

Implement Paid marketing strategies designed by experienced team members

Show willing to become an expert in Paid Media, including social advertising platforms

Learn to manage clients and take on responsibility for campaigns

Work with clients to continually adapt and grow their campaigns

Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required

More about 3WhiteHats.

3WhiteHats is a fun and lively digital marketing agency. We specialise in running exceptional, creative campaigns. We have a diverse spread of clients, but we always deliver the same level of proactivity, attention to detail and dedication, whether the campaign is for a smaller client or a global mega-brand.

We currently manage a number of digital campaigns for global brands, including clothing retailers, sports car brands and finance houses, from our HQ in Falmouth and satellite offices in London and Auckland.

We pride ourselves on being deeply technical and creative. Our campaigns integrate multi-channel paid search strategies with SEO and, of course, we are measurement mad. We believe in experimentation within digital marketing and everything we do is open, honest and ethical.

We are spoilt with a lovely waterside office in Falmouth that has a private beach, kayaks and other toys. Our London office is on Chancery Lane in the heart of the city. In New Zealand we are down near the harbour in Auckland. All our environments are laid back and fun. Everyone works really hard and a few of the team travel a lot, so we always make sure there’s a weekly lunch for us all to catch-up over. All team members get a training budget too, helping them to continue to develop individually, which is very important to us.

We strive to be proactive and transparent with all our clients. If we get this right then they, as well as our teams internally, will be happy and enjoy working with us.

What we’re looking for.

You need this:

Experience of working with Google AdWords

Willing to learn Paid marketing techniques and channels

Experience with Google Analytics

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to produce written content to a high standard

Analytical brain and a geeky love of Excel

We’d love this too:

Confidence with social advertising platforms

Display experience

GAIQ

Google AdWords qualification

Bing Ads accreditation

Ability to speak another language

Full UK driving license

Previous agency experience

For further information and how to apply:

Please apply via email to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com by attaching your CV and a covering note outlining why you feel you are suitable for the role. For more information call 0203 3974 123. Please state in your letter where you first found this vacancy.

