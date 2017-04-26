Job: Marine Employment Broker

Do you have a passion to support young people’s journey into employment and grow the workforce of the marine industry? Then this opportunity is for you!

Cornwall Marine Network requires a first class Marine Employability Broker who will represent young people and act as an ambassador and coordinator for the ESF funded Big Lottery Game Changer programme. Led by RIO, working alongside core and sector partners, Game Changer aims to develop innovative, stepped pathways to help young people, aged 15 to 24 who are NEET or at risk of NEET, realise, develop and apply their talents whilst giving businesses the workforce they desperately need; resulting in at least 55% of young people moving into work or long term learning. Your actions will break down their barriers of employment, while supporting employers to allow these new recruits to be valued and included within their wider workforce.

The Marine Employability Broker will work with our marine businesses to strategically influence and enable employers to create and increase the range of interactions and opportunities for young people to explore the marine sector and create pathways to employment and careers. These will include marine business:

‘taster’ opportunities; such as breakfast clubs, team building activity and business visits.

medium term opportunities; such as sample work placements and job vacancy tasters

longer term intensive opportunities; such as job trials and longer ‘matched’ work placements.

Salary: £25,000 pa, subject to experience.

Full time: 37.5 hours per week, permanent contract

Closing date: Monday 8th May 2017

Download job description

Download application form

please complete the application and return, either by email or post, to:

Amanda Bryant, Careers & Enterprise Manager,

Address: Cornwall Marine Network Ltd, Maritime Business Centre, Units 7A & 7B, Falmouth Business Park, Bickland Water Road, Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 4SZ

Email: Amanda.bryant@cornwallmarine.net

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.