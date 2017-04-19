Job: Graphic Designer

The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers.

Overview

The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers. Dash Logistic Services offers distribution, fulfilment, vehicle hire and self-storage throughout the South West and beyond, Dash Convenience Stores serve local communities in Cornwall and DWN supplies maps and other fast moving goods to retailers and consumers across the UK.

We are now looking to recruit a Graphic Designer to join our team based at our Head Office in Redruth. This is an excellent opportunity for a talented designer looking to become part of rapidly evolving business, targeting new markets, domestically and internationally, with ecommerce and web applications being at the core of its strategy.

Focusing on the development of our ecommerce portfolio and working closely with the senior management team, we are looking for an individual with a natural affinity for design and strategic thinking and a meticulous eye for detail. The ideal candidate will have pride and passion in their work, be an ‘ideas person’ and a natural problem solver.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

You will be given the scope to lead creative design projects that achieve big impact within several areas of the business which include Dash4it, Boardsik, Bouncy Happy People, Mello, StockUp, Dash Drive, Dash Express, Dash Vehicle Sales and Dash Self Store. Areas of work will include:

New brand development

Web design

Email marketing

Print

Online and offline banners

Exhibitions

Presentations

General Duties

Liaising with the senior management team to discuss and suggest new creative ideas, and developing these ideas into useable solutions

Ongoing development and review of existing brands

Ensuring consistent use of branding across multiple platforms

Person Specification

Essential

A keen interest and natural flare for design

A portfolio that demonstrates a broad range of design skills

Excellent typographic skills

Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop)

Self-motivated

Able to work as part of a team

Pro-active attitude

A great eye for detail and usability

Ability to manage multiple ongoing projects

Desirable

Experience of digital design

Experience with photography and videography

Front-end web building skills

Video animation skills

Further Information

Reporting to: The Directors

Based: Redruth Site (TR15 3RQ)

Hours of Work: 40 hours per week, in line with the needs of the business.

Salary: Dependent on experience.

Holiday Entitlement: 5.6 weeks per year (including Bank Holidays).

Start Date: Immediate

Applications

In writing only with a covering letter, including salary details and CV, to jobs@thedashgroup.co.uk

Please quote the reference number on your application.