Job: Graphic Designer

Overview
The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers. Dash Logistic Services offers distribution, fulfilment, vehicle hire and self-storage throughout the South West and beyond, Dash Convenience Stores serve local communities in Cornwall and DWN supplies maps and other fast moving goods to retailers and consumers across the UK.
We are now looking to recruit a Graphic Designer to join our team based at our Head Office in Redruth. This is an excellent opportunity for a talented designer looking to become part of rapidly evolving business, targeting new markets, domestically and internationally, with ecommerce and web applications being at the core of its strategy.
Focusing on the development of our ecommerce portfolio and working closely with the senior management team, we are looking for an individual with a natural affinity for design and strategic thinking and a meticulous eye for detail. The ideal candidate will have pride and passion in their work, be an ‘ideas person’ and a natural problem solver.
Main Duties & Responsibilities
You will be given the scope to lead creative design projects that achieve big impact within several areas of the business which include Dash4it, Boardsik, Bouncy Happy People, Mello, StockUp, Dash Drive, Dash Express, Dash Vehicle Sales and Dash Self Store. Areas of work will include:
- New brand development
- Web design
- Email marketing
- Online and offline banners
- Exhibitions
- Presentations
General Duties
- Liaising with the senior management team to discuss and suggest new creative ideas, and developing these ideas into useable solutions
- Ongoing development and review of existing brands
- Ensuring consistent use of branding across multiple platforms
Person Specification
Essential
- A keen interest and natural flare for design
- A portfolio that demonstrates a broad range of design skills
- Excellent typographic skills
- Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop)
- Self-motivated
- Able to work as part of a team
- Pro-active attitude
- A great eye for detail and usability
- Ability to manage multiple ongoing projects
Desirable
- Experience of digital design
- Experience with photography and videography
- Front-end web building skills
- Video animation skills
Further Information
Reporting to: The Directors
Based: Redruth Site (TR15 3RQ)
Hours of Work: 40 hours per week, in line with the needs of the business.
Salary: Dependent on experience.
Holiday Entitlement: 5.6 weeks per year (including Bank Holidays).
Start Date: Immediate
Applications
In writing only with a covering letter, including salary details and CV, to jobs@thedashgroup.co.uk
Please quote the reference number on your application.