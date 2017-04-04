Job: Google Analytics Manager

Google Analytics Manager

Falmouth, Cornwall

Salary £25k to £32k+ p.a (Dependant on experience)

Job Specification

3WhiteHats is a digital marketing agency that prides itself on being technical, innovative and fun. Due to increased client demand, we’re on the lookout for a Google Analytics guru with proven expertise in both the Google Analytics and Tag Manager platforms. This is a unique position within the business and an exciting opportunity to shape a service that’s central to all we do. We are open, honest and ethical and Analytics allows us to remain transparent to our clients and enable them to understand their digital marketing. We provide Google Analytics and Tag Manager consulting, implementation and training to a number of household names and our service is growing fast.

If successful you will join us in our enviable harbourside offices in the beautiful town of Falmouth, Cornwall and will be working within a growing, close knit team of like-minded Digital Marketing specialists.

What we need you to do.

The role will be client facing and your typical day-to-day duties will include:

Working with clients to understand their analytical requirements.

Designing tracking strategies to help meet these requirements.

Implementing tracking within Google Tag Manager.

Auditing and refining client Google Analytics accounts.

Working with the Directors to help refine 3WhiteHats’ commercial offering.

Working with clients to ensure our recommendations are implemented successfully.

Training clients in Google Analytics.

Working closely with our SEO and Paid teams to help track and monitor client KPIs.

Meeting with our global clients, either by phone, email or face to face.

Being flexible, proactive and able to take on additional/ad-hoc duties as required to meet the needs of the business.

More about 3WhiteHats.

3WhiteHats is a fun and lively digital marketing agency. We specialise in running exceptional, creative campaigns. We have a diverse spread of clients, but we always deliver the same level of proactivity, attention to detail and dedication, whether the campaign is for a smaller client or a global mega-brand.

We currently manage a number of digital campaigns for global brands, including clothing retailers, sports car brands and finance houses, from our HQ in Falmouth and satellite offices in London and Auckland.

We pride ourselves on being deeply technical and creative. Our campaigns integrate multi-channel paid search strategies with SEO and we are measurement mad. We believe in experimentation within digital marketing and, as mentioned, everything we do is open, honest and ethical.

We are spoilt with lovely waterside offices in Falmouth that has a private beach, kayaks and other toys. Our London office is on Chancery Lane in the heart of the city. In New Zealand we are down near the harbour in Auckland. All our environments are laid back and fun. Everyone works really hard and a few of the team travel a lot, so we always make sure there’s a weekly lunch for us all to catch-up over. All team members get a training budget too, helping them to continue to develop individually, which is very important to us.

We strive to be proactive and transparent with all our clients. If we get this right then they, as well as our teams internally, will be happy and enjoy working with us.

What we’re looking for.

You’ll need this:

2+ years’ experience of implementing Google Analytics.

Proven experience with Google Tag Manager.

Strong Microsoft Excel background.

GAIQ Qualification.

Excellent attention to detail.

Basic understanding of JavaScript fundamentals.

Strong communication, interpersonal and presentation skills.

Degree or equivalent experience.

We’d love this too:

Experience with Adobe SiteCatalyst/IBM/reporting platforms.

Experience with Tableau/Qlikview/PowerBI/Klipfolio.

Proven JavaScript background.

Conference speaking experience.

SEO/Paid experience.

Statistics qualification.

Full UK driving license.

For further information and how to apply:

Please apply via email to iwanttowork@3whitehats.com by attaching your CV and a covering note outlining why you feel you are suitable for the role. For more information call 0203 3974 123. Please state in your letter where you first found this vacancy.