Job: Digital Marketing Executive

Based in West Cornwall, Whistlefish is an innovative, design-led retail brand with a focus on greeting cards, artwork, stationery and gifts.

We are looking to expand our marketing team to focus on driving our Ecommerce business forward by offering an exceptional customer experience and online ordering service.

See more of our brand journey HERE

We are looking for a data-driven and creative Digital Marketing Executive to join our hardworking, dedicated team here at our Head Office in Redruth, Cornwall. Successful applicants will have a strong digital and email marketing background, with experience executing digital campaigns, managing budget and reporting on database growth

The right person:

Will be able to work in a re-active environment with a cheerful outlook and tonnes of enthusiasm, you will be able to time manage yourself and occasionally work out of office hours to test emails and ensure website content has gone live. You will be innovative with your digital marketing approach and be able suggest well-considered and cost effective ways to move the business forward, backed by tried and tested measures and results.

About you:

You will have a strong digital or email marketing background. Ideally, you will have worked in an online retail environment. A key part of this role will be developing incoming sources of traffic through email and SEO. You must be comfortable executing campaigns across multiple digital channels, managing budget for these online campaigns and reporting on the results.

Key Responsibilities and attributes:

Online trading and transactional websites – we have two in operation

Assisting with campaign planning, promotional planning, tactical stock clearance etc.

Day-to-day website management including; products, imagery, promotion and content

Oversee acquisition channels including PPC, SEO and other forms of online media

Excellent email marketer with experience – currently we use MailChimp, soon to be dotMailer.

Knowledge of remarketing and the tools available

Knowledge of Google Analytics including ecommerce functionality and reporting

Excellent understanding of SEO

Excellent understanding of Google Search Console

Basic understanding of web technologies HTML, CSS, responsive design, page load time, speed etc.

Experience using and operating the Magento platform would be a bonus

Why you should choose Whistlefish:

We offer a competitive salary based on experience

Our Head Office in Redruth has an inviting work space and friendly team

Excellent career progression and development opportunities

On occasion, we offer exclusive offers to you, your friends and family on Whistlefish art

Work-life balance. We finish work on time every day meaning you can be surfing by 5.30pm

We often treat the team to Fish & Chips or Cornish Pasty Fridays

Social events throughout the year for team building and all around fun

How to apply

Send your CV and salary expectation to HR@Whistlefish.com closing date Friday 21st April.