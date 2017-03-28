Job: Marketing and Communications Officer

Job Overview:

Job title: Marketing & Communications Officer

Hours of Work:Full time, Monday to Friday, permanent.

Salary: Negotiable

Location:St Austell Printing Company,

St Austell Business Park, St Austell, PL25 4FD

Marketing & Communications Officer

St Austell Printing Company is a successful commercial printing company with over 30 years experience in the industry. Following the recent move to our purpose built, sustainable factory, we have delivered an exciting programme of investment in machinery, staff and systems, with the aim of developing our services, expanding our customer base and accessing new markets.

As part of this expansion, we also developed St Austell Business Park which offers a large range of high-spec offices and business units, including an on site Conference Centre providing first class meeting, training and conference spaces.

We are seeking an experienced and creative Marketing & Communications Officer to join our team to maximize our success across the whole business, develop our customer communications and build a long term marketing strategy.

This is an exciting and inspiring time to join our team and be part of the next phase of our plans.

Role:

This is a very hands-on role and the ideal candidate will offer a mix of skills – creativity, project management, people skills, copy writing, attention to detail.

Summary of the key objectives of the role;

Marketing strategy: planning marketing activity and devising creative campaigns covering a range of marketing mediums including advertising, direct mail, digital and social marketing.

Managing & administrating CRM & customer communications related projects

Planning and managing branding & merchandising.

Developing knowledge of the industry & related subject areas in order to produce content – for both digital & print marketing

Writing, publishing & promoting blogs

Organising and managing company imagery

Managing social media

Working with the team to develop the company websites

Co-ordinating company PR

Organising events & business shows

Representing the company at events and networking opportunities

Managing sponsorship & charity support as part of our CSR programme

Effective measurement and reporting

ESSENTIAL & DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

A degree level qualification in marketing or similar is desirable.

Experience within a marketing & communications role is essential, with evidence of managing or delivering a varied range of multi-media marketing strategies and customer communications plans.

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

Possess initiative and drive to grow the role and the company.

Must be hard working, conscientious with high standards of attention to detail.

Ability to work independently to manage own projects, but enjoy being part of a team.

A confident personable and professional manner and flexible approach

Interest and experience in the print or related industries would be advantageous.

Interest in environmental sustainability would be desirable.

Good skills and experience of Apple Mac, In-Design, Photoshop, Illustrator & Acrobat would be an advantage.

Experience of general customer service desirable.

Reporting to Operations Manager, Beth Mayman

For more information or to submit your CV, please email Beth Mayman at beth.mayman@sapc.co.uk

Closing date for CV’s – 21st April 2017

www.sapc.co.uk

www.staustellbusinesspark.co.uk

www.staustellconferencecentre.co.uk