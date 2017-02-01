Job: Office Assistant

Office Assistant

An exciting opportunity has arisen for the right candidate to join the growing team at Robinson Reed Layton, a long established independent accountancy firm.

The ideal candidate must be self-motivated, with a friendly and professional demeanour, along with excellent verbal and written communication skills. A knowledge of accountancy work is desirable, but not essential for this position. A full job description can be found at: http://www.rrlcornwall.co.uk/current-vacancies

If you would like to apply for this position, please send your CV to Michelle Pearce: mpearce@rrlcornwall.co.uk

Closing date: 15th February 2017