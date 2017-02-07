Job: Managing Director

Managing Director – Devoran Metals Ltd.

Salary: £50-60,000 + Bonus

Nr. Truro, Cornwall

This is a rare opportunity to take on a Managing Director role with a successful and well-established family business in Cornwall, with the brief to continue the strong growth of the company.

As the current Managing Director moves to the role of Chairman there will be scope for a new MD to contribute to and benefit from the development of Devoran. The new MD will have remit to build on Devoran’s existing reputation and client-base, extending this through profitable expansion

Devoran : Celebrating 50 years in Business 1966-2016

Devoran Metals is the leading specialist supplier of cut and bent reinforcing bar or rebar and mesh for concrete reinforcement in Cornwall. The company also supplies an extensive range of construction accessories, chemicals and formwork products in steel. We are a one stop shop for concrete reinforcement with a reputation for speed of service. This is a challenging sector which experiences fluctuations in demand as well as the opportunities of infrastructure development.

The business turns over circa. £4 million and employs twenty people across the factory, distribution and service centre. We are in a strong position in Cornwall, with CARES certification and a steady growth trajectory but there is excellent potential to extend our client base and geographic reach. We have a highly committed team ensuring that our day to day operations run smoothly.

What can Devoran achieve?

The objective is sustainable and profitable growth to the benefit of the shareholders, the MD and the team at Devoran.

Your Role

As MD you will be the driving force of the future development of the company with a particular emphasis on business development.

Key areas of responsibility are:

Driving & managing sales to achieve consistent steady increases in profitable activity;

Ensuring that our marketing supports sales & promotes our full range of services;

Working with our Service Centre Manager so that our customer service is First Class;

Working with our Factory Manager so that production is efficient, timely and safe;

Identifying, analysing and acting on trends in the marketplace, production and sales.

Your Profile

You will have operated at Board or Senior Manager level with exposure to the full range of issues across different business Departments and how these interlink. As a result you can demonstrate a track record of:

Being a self-starter, tenacious in making sure ‘things get done’ in a team setting;

Effectively growing a sustainable business or product/service offering based on a clear long-term strategy;

Having financial and business insight to take action in response to emerging risks and to innovate to capture new opportunities.

For further information and an application form please visit (http://jobs.tamarhr.co.uk/job/managing-director) and locate the role of the jobs board to download an application form.

Closing Date: 17.00, Monday 27 February 2017