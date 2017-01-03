Job: Welfare and Progression Manager

Food for Change Programme

Welfare and Progression Manager

Salary: £20,000 – £30,000 depending on experience

We are looking for an experienced Welfare and Progression Manager with a background in social services and/or personal development programmes. Food for Change will inspire people through food and enable those in greatest need to achieve meaningful change. We will do this through training, employment and better life opportunities, while adding real value to the local economy.

Food for Change is an initiative of the Cornwall Food Foundation in partnership to drive systemic change in Cornwall’s food system. Food for Change will build four locality-based partnerships in Redruth, Truro, St Austell and Newquay. These partnerships will enable users of foodbanks and mental health and other social services to address barriers to their active inclusion in the economy. The partnerships will foster new ways of working and effect lasting change in local community infrastructure as well as enabling 278 participants to progress into, or closer to, work.

Who we are looking for

The successful candidate will oversee the ‘support’ element of the programme to help participant’s meet their personal development needs in turn enabling them to take positive action to improve their lives and progress in education, employment, learning and training opportunities. The post holder will achieve this by;

Ensuring a consistent and professional level of support is provided by the delivery partners for all programme participants Strengthen the progression opportunities within the local communities by building positive relationships between the partners and local organisations to support participant’s first steps into work or training. Monitoring and evaluating the progress of participants on their journey.

To work closely with community partners to build the support network, share resources and work towards the long term strategy of community resilience.

The post holder will need a relevant qualification in social services, management or healthcare. They will need to demonstrate a good knowledge and understanding of adults with disabilities, mental health issues and/or complex needs and demonstrate experience of effectively engaging in a variety of settings and approaches. It is key that the individual has excellent knowledge of specialist support services and the ability to build relationships with these agencies. The post will require rigorous and robust evidencing for ESF reporting against specific targets. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will be based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro working within a 4 person team. As it is a delivery based role the successful candidate will be expected to work a proportion of their time within the four locality based partnerships and outside of normal working hours.

Who we are

The Cornwall Food Foundation is best known for managing the Fifteen Apprentice Programme and Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant. The Foundation also engages people in need through a community cooking programme focusing on health, wellbeing and employment.

Food for change partner organisations are University Of Exeter, Urban Biodiversity CIC, Cornwall Neighbourhood for Change, Transformation Cornwall, People and Gardens, St Austell Community Kitchen (STAK), Volunteer Cornwall, Young People Cornwall, Chaos CIC, Transformation CPR, St Austell Foodbank and Truro Foodbank

For further information on the project visit www.cornwallfoodfoundation.org or download the full job description for full details of the position.

The fixed term contract is until 30th November 2019, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

To apply: Please forward your CV with a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interviews: 24th & 27th January 2017

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.