Job: Programme Manager

Food for Change Programme

Programme Manager

Salary: £25,000 – £35,000 depending on experience

We are looking for an experienced Programme Manager to lead and manage an exciting new initiative. Food for Change will inspire people through food and enable those in greatest need to achieve meaningful change. We will do this through training, employment and better life opportunities, while adding real value to the local economy.

Food for Change is an initiative of the Cornwall Food Foundation in partnership to drive systemic change in Cornwall’s food system. Food for Change will build four locality-based partnerships in Redruth, Truro, St Austell and Newquay. These partnerships will enable users of foodbanks and mental health and other social services to address barriers to their active inclusion in the economy. The partnerships will foster new ways of working and effect lasting change in local community infrastructure as well as enabling 278 participants to progress into, or closer to, work.

Who we are looking for

The programme manager will lead and manage the Food for Change team and partnering organisations to ensure:

The successful development of the initiatives vision into a deliverable programme

The programme achieves results both in terms of ESF deliverables and systemic change

All participants in the programme have fantastic life-changing experiences

The post holder will need a track record of managing large-scale, high value programmes, delivering results on target and within budget. They will have a keen awareness of the challenges affecting people who are furthest from the jobs market with experience of social and personal development programmes that engage and support this target group. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will lead a team of 3 project staff based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro. They will be responsible for successfully managing relationships with our 12 partner organisations.

Who we are

The Cornwall Food Foundation is best known for managing the Fifteen Apprentice Programme and Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant. The Foundation also engages people in need through a community cooking programme focusing on health, wellbeing and employment.

Food for change partner organisations are University Of Exeter, Urban Biodiversity CIC, Cornwall Neighbourhood for Change, Transformation Cornwall, People and Gardens, St Austell Community Kitchen (STAK), Volunteer Cornwall, Young People Cornwall, Chaos CIC, Transformation CPR, St Austell Foodbank and Truro Foodbank

For full details on this position please view the job description.

The fixed term contract is until 30th November 2019, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

To apply: Please forward your CV with a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interviews: 19th January 2017

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.