Job: Marketing Co-Ordinator

Job Description
The Brian Etherington Meat Company is looking for an ambitious graduate with previous marketing experience to join the team as Marketing Co-Ordinator.
This role is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to further their marketing career and would suit a candidate looking to move up from a Marketing Assistant/Accounts Assistant, though other levels of experience will be considered.
Areas of work will include the full marketing mix online and offline, and cover both the retail and wholesale divisions – including the Farm Shop, Conference Suite, Etherington’s Cornish Pastys and Butchery Academy.
The successful candidate will be expected to help plan and deliver events, and work with wholesale customers and other local food and drink producers to explore joint marketing opportunities.
A passion for Cornish food and drink is essential, and knowledge of the hospitality industry in Cornwall would be beneficial.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the delivery of all marketing activity as part of a strategy devised alongside the management team and an external Marketing Consultant. He/she will also be a proven self-starter, with creative ideas, valuable contacts and excellent forward-planning skills to bring to the table.
The successful candidate will have:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- A passion for marketing and a desire to learn
- A passion for Cornish food and drink
- An undergraduate degree, or another comparable qualification
- A great work ethic and ability to work as part of a busy team
The following are essential skills/experience:
- Previous experience working in a marketing role
- Experience of writing high quality content across all platforms, including website content, blogs, newsletters and social media
- Familiarity with WordPress or similar CMS and experience working with web designers
- Good brand awareness, in both copy and use of images
- Experience of devising and implementing social media campaigns
- Experience of writing press releases and pitching stories
- Experience of growing and managing a marketing database
- Experience of working with designers and photographers to produce advertisements, leaflets and brochures
- Experience of helping to plan and market events
- Experience of prioritising tasks and working to deadlines
Desired experience includes:
- Skilled in running Facebook Ads and Twitter Ads campaigns
- A basic understanding of SEO
- Knowledge of Google AdWords
- Local PR contacts
- The ability to analyse the success of online and offline marketing strategies
- Knowledge of the hospitality industry in the South West
- Experience of working with the media (including radio and TV)
- Experience with managing budgets
Hours:
The working week is Monday – Friday
0900 – 1700 with a 30min lunch break
Location:
Near Redruth, Cornwall
Salary:
£18,000 – £24,000 depending on experience
Please apply by sending a CV and cover letter outlining your relevant experience to mail@cornwallcontent.com, with the subject heading ‘Marketing Co-Ordinator Application’.