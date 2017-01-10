Job: Marketing Co-Ordinator

Job Description

The Brian Etherington Meat Company is looking for an ambitious graduate with previous marketing experience to join the team as Marketing Co-Ordinator.

This role is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to further their marketing career and would suit a candidate looking to move up from a Marketing Assistant/Accounts Assistant, though other levels of experience will be considered.

Areas of work will include the full marketing mix online and offline, and cover both the retail and wholesale divisions – including the Farm Shop, Conference Suite, Etherington’s Cornish Pastys and Butchery Academy.

The successful candidate will be expected to help plan and deliver events, and work with wholesale customers and other local food and drink producers to explore joint marketing opportunities.

A passion for Cornish food and drink is essential, and knowledge of the hospitality industry in Cornwall would be beneficial.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the delivery of all marketing activity as part of a strategy devised alongside the management team and an external Marketing Consultant. He/she will also be a proven self-starter, with creative ideas, valuable contacts and excellent forward-planning skills to bring to the table.

The successful candidate will have:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

A passion for marketing and a desire to learn

A passion for Cornish food and drink

An undergraduate degree, or another comparable qualification

A great work ethic and ability to work as part of a busy team

The following are essential skills/experience:

Previous experience working in a marketing role

Experience of writing high quality content across all platforms, including website content, blogs, newsletters and social media

Familiarity with WordPress or similar CMS and experience working with web designers

Good brand awareness, in both copy and use of images

Experience of devising and implementing social media campaigns

Experience of writing press releases and pitching stories

Experience of growing and managing a marketing database

Experience of working with designers and photographers to produce advertisements, leaflets and brochures

Experience of helping to plan and market events

Experience of prioritising tasks and working to deadlines

Desired experience includes:

Skilled in running Facebook Ads and Twitter Ads campaigns

A basic understanding of SEO

Knowledge of Google AdWords

Local PR contacts

The ability to analyse the success of online and offline marketing strategies

Knowledge of the hospitality industry in the South West

Experience of working with the media (including radio and TV)

Experience with managing budgets

Hours:

The working week is Monday – Friday

0900 – 1700 with a 30min lunch break

Location:

Near Redruth, Cornwall

Salary:

£18,000 – £24,000 depending on experience

Please apply by sending a CV and cover letter outlining your relevant experience to mail@cornwallcontent.com, with the subject heading ‘Marketing Co-Ordinator Application’.