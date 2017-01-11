Job: Contracts and Finance Manager

SSE Cornwall is seeking an experienced and knowledgeable Finance & Contract Manager who can work well as part of a multi-disciplinary team while maintaining focus in order to produce accurate and timely information as required.

Working closely with the CEO, Learning Manager, Learning Facilitator and Administrator and Project Coordinator, this key role will predominantly be to manage and further develop systems to effectively manage SSE finance and a range of contracts including our Lloyds Bank for Social Entrepreneurs programme and our European Regional Development (ERDF) Engine Room Project. The role will be based in the SSE Cornwall Office at the Health & Wellbeing Innovation Centre, Truro.

The successful candidate will be highly organised and have an ability to work at a high standard to pre-set deadlines. You will be creative and engaging, able to form relationships quickly and work with openness and integrity.

Above all, you’ll be passionate about social entrepreneurship and share our ethos of supporting people to develop their ideas into sustainable social enterprises.

Working at SSE Cornwall is engaging, exciting and demanding. If you are someone who enjoys creating solutions and contributing your ideas you’ll enjoy how we work, and we would love to hear from you.

For more information and an application pack, email Sally Heard at sally.heard@ssecornwall.org or call 01872 306130.