Job: Community Food Manager

Food for Change Programme

Community Food Manager

Salary: £20k – £30k depending on experience

The Community Food Manager will have previous experience in a community project, working with food related issues. This is a pivotal role that requires inspiration and passion to lead on the vision for the Food for Change programme “To inspire people through food and enable those in greatest need to achieve meaningful change”. We will do this through training, employment and better life opportunities, while adding real value to the local economy.

Food for Change is an initiative of the Cornwall Food Foundation in partnership to drive systemic change in Cornwall’s food system. Food for Change will build four locality-based partnerships in Redruth, Truro, St Austell and Newquay. These partnerships will enable users of foodbanks and mental health and other social services to address barriers to their active inclusion in the economy. The partnerships will foster new ways of working and effect lasting change in local community infrastructure as well as enabling 278 participants to progress into, or closer to, work.

Who we are looking for

The successful candidate will support the Programme Manager in the organisation and delivery of the ESF Food for Change Project. The post holder will achieve this by;

Working in partnership with Delivery Partners to develop an effective network within the four communities whilst developing and coordinating the menu of activities across the four food disciplines. Delivering innovative and appropriate practical training in the three food disciplines ‘think, cook and trade food’ within the local communities to agreed target groups to assist the participants in identifying practical solutions to healthy eating and helping them overcome practical and personal barriers to employment.

The post holder will need a food qualification with specialist knowledge of nutrition and experience of delivering group sessions to a wide range of audiences within the community. You will also need to demonstrate excellent cooking skills and good awareness of hygiene and safety procedures in a kitchen environment. A genuine interest in food as a catalyst for change in people’s lives is vital. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will be based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro working within a 4 person team. As it is a delivery based role the successful candidate will be expected to work a proportion of their time within the four locality based partnerships and outside of normal working hours.

Who we are

The Cornwall Food Foundation is best known for managing the Fifteen Apprentice Programme and Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant. The Foundation also engages people in need through a community cooking programme focusing on health, wellbeing and employment.

Food for change partner organisations are University Of Exeter, Urban Biodiversity CIC, Cornwall Neighbourhood for Change, Transformation Cornwall, People and Gardens, St Austell Community Kitchen (STAK), Volunteer Cornwall, Young People Cornwall, Chaos CIC, Transformation CPR, St Austell Foodbank and Truro Foodbank

For further information on the project visit www.cornwallfoodfoundation.org or download the full job description for full details of the position.

The fixed term contract is until 30th November 2019, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

To apply: Please forward your CV with a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interviews: 20th & 24th January 2017

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.