Jobs: Cornwall Food Foundation

The Cornwall Food Foundation is built on a foundation of nurturing talent and working with people to realise their potential.

This extends from our apprentice chefs in Fifteen Cornwall’s kitchen through to all the passionate people we have working in a multitude of positions across the organisation.

Current Job Opportunities:

Programme Manager

Salary: £25,000 – £35,000 depending on experience

Fixed term contract until 30th November 2019 (This post is fully funded by ESF)

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interview date: 19th January 2017

Who are we looking for

The programme manager will lead and manage the Food for Change team and partnering organisations to ensure:

The successful development of the initiatives vision into a deliverable programme

The programme achieves results both in terms of ESF deliverables and systemic change

All participants in the programme have fantastic life-changing experiences

The post holder will need a track record of managing large-scale, high value programmes, delivering results on target and within budget. They will have a keen awareness of the challenges affecting people who are furthest from the jobs market with experience of social and personal development programmes that engage and support this target group. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will lead a team of 3 project staff based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro. They will be responsible for successfully managing relationships with our 12 partner organisations.

Download the job description for full details

Community Food Manager

Salary: £20,000 – £30,000 depending on experience

Fixed term contract until 30th November 2019 (This post is fully funded by ESF)

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interview date: 20th & 24th January 2017

Who are we looking for

We are looking for an individual with previous experience in a community project, working with food related issues to join the Food for Change team. The successful candidate will support the Programme Manager in the organisation and delivery of the ESF Food for Change Project. The post holder will achieve this by;

Working in partnership with Delivery Partners to develop an effective network within the four communities whilst developing and coordinating the menu of activities across the four food disciplines. Delivering innovative and appropriate practical training in the three food disciplines ‘think, cook and trade food’ within the local communities to agreed target groups to assist the participants in identifying practical solutions to healthy eating and helping them overcome practical and personal barriers to employment.

The post holder will need a food qualification with specialist knowledge of nutrition and experience of delivering group sessions to a wide range of audiences within the community. You will also need to demonstrate excellent cooking skills and good awareness of hygiene and safety procedures in a kitchen environment. A genuine interest in food as a catalyst for change in people’s lives is vital. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will be based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro working within a 4 person team. As it is a delivery based role the successful candidate will be expected to work a proportion of their time within the four locality based partnerships and outside of normal working hours.

Download the job description for full details

Welfare & Progression Manager

Salary: £20,000 – £30,000 depending on experience

Fixed term contract until 30th November 2019 (This post is fully funded by ESF)

Application closing date: 12th January 2017

Interview date: 24th & 27th January 2017

Who are we looking for

We are looking for an experienced individual, ideally with a background in social services. The successful candidate will oversee the ‘support’ element of the programme that will be designed to help participants meet their personal development needs in turn enabling them to take positive action to improve their lives and progress in education, employment, learning and training opportunities. The post holder will achieve this by;

Ensuring a consistent and professional level of support is provided by the delivery partners for all programme participants Strengthen the progression opportunities within the local communities by building positive relationships between the partners and local organisations to support participant’s first steps into work or training. Monitoring and evaluating the progress of participants on their journey.

The post holder will need a relevant qualification in social services, management or healthcare. They will need to demonstrate a good knowledge and understanding of adults with disabilities, mental health issues and/or complex needs and demonstrate experience of effectively engaging in a variety of settings and approaches. It is key that the individual has excellent knowledge of specialist support services and the ability to build relationships with these agencies. Ideally the successful candidate will have worked on a project requiring social innovation at some level.

The post holder will be based in the Cornwall Food Foundation’s new office in Truro working within a 4 person team. As it is a delivery based role the successful candidate will be expected to work a proportion of their time within the four locality based partnerships and outside of normal working hours.

Download the job description for full details

To apply for a job with us please forward your CV and a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org